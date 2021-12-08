Judy Terrell and her husband were out riding around one year, visiting another community.
Terrell isn’t sure but today believes it was likely Paducah where the couple had been.
She recalls seeing a Christmas display and wondering why Cadiz couldn’t do that.
“Why don’t you start something like this?” replied her husband James Terrell.
His suggestion was the beginning of the annual holiday displays at West Cadiz Park, which have now been a fixture for 21 years.
Judy Terrell met with Lyn Bailey, then the mayor of Cadiz. She got permission from the Corps of Engineers, which owns the park.
Pennyrile Electric put up poles and meter boxes. There were seven displays that first year, five of them made by Terrell herself.
More than two decades later, the park has 75 locations where clubs, churches, families and organizations are invited to create their own displays, and most of them are utilized.
This year’s displays will be up throughout December, and people may view them at no charge by driving through the local park.
Terrell, who coordinates the displays each year, urges people to stay in their cars and away from any electricity or wiring or things of that nature that are used in the displays.
“There’s none I don’t like,” says Terrell, adding that “people are just so creative.”
Among the more memorable for Terrell is a scene featuring Santa going down a chimney.
His pants are on fire, and a reindeer is putting out the flames with a fire extinguisher.
Craig Fowler has provided yet another chimney, this one a full-size structure with Santa Claus going down the chimney.
And Cheryl Loose’s Santa and sleigh are transported on their Christmas Eve travels, not by Dasher or Dancer or any of the other reindeer, but by a group of cheery cows.
Loose and Fowler are slated to be a part of this year’s displays again, Terrell said.
She noted that display locations are assigned each year on the Monday before Thanksgiving, and people start putting up their displays on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
“We want them up before the Christmas parade on Saturday night,” Terrell said.
The displays need to be removed by Jan. 1.
Terrell also asks that individuals who put up a display maintain their own locations and that they stay within their assigned locations.
Each display can be 10 feet long, but any sign including a greeting from the individuals designing the display can be no larger than a two-foot-by-two-foot square, Terrell said, as required by the Corps of Engineers.
The displays are lit and look especially pretty during the night, Terrell said. She said there is no charge for anyone to put up a display.
Terrell noted that an average of 1,500 people visit the displays daily, including people from other areas who may be driving through the community and will go through the park.
She noted that the displays are something she just thought would be neat for “little ole Cadiz,” she said of the holiday attraction.
“I thought I could work this up,” Terrell said. “We just got on it and got on the radio. The City (of Cadiz) was really, really helpful.”
She said her own displays are fashioned out of cut-out wood and hand painted, and Terrell said she enjoys making them.
Reach Tonya S. Grace at 270-887-3240 or tgrace@kentuckynewera.com.
