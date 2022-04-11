The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame has announced that Keith Cain, former Daviess County sheriff, and longtime educator Harold “Mike” Robinson will be in its 2022 induction class.
Established in 2010, the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame honors veterans who have continued to serve their communities, counties and state through public service and volunteerism following their military service. The 29 members of the 2022 induction class will bring the total number of Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame inductees to 216.
Cain, who retired as sheriff in December, after nearly 48 years in law enforcement, said he was honored to be inducted.
“I am humbled, and I am honored, but I am humbled by the fact that I know some of the previous inductees; Mr. (Larry) Hager, who was Owensboro’s first inductee in the inaugural hall of fame ceremonies, I know his story. And I know the story of many others, and it is indeed humbling to know that you are going to be listed among those.”
Cain said he will accept the honor on behalf of all the veterans who have not been recognized for their individual contributions because they have not had a public role in the community the way he has for decades.
“Sometimes we get recognized when others that just live their lives quietly ... never seeking recognition, never seeking anything, it is those people that I am aware of that I know, that I will accept the honor on their behalf,” he said.
Cain, a native of Daviess County, enlisted in the U.S. Marines at 17 years old, before he graduated from high school. He completed his recruit training at Paris Island, South Carolina, before attending advanced infantry training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where he received orders that he was to be sent to Vietnam with the First Marine Division in 1970.
“Primarily, what our mission was, was to recon those areas along what was called the Ho Chi Minh Trail and spot enemy troop movements and call that in for airstrikes or assaults by infantry units,” Cain said.
After returning from military service, Cain said he felt he was lacking something in his life.
“I just missed to camaraderie that was the Marine Corps,” he said. “I missed that sense of purpose of being part of something bigger than myself, of living a life, if you would, of significance.”
Cain felt he might be able to find that again with a career in law enforcement.
“I found a home there, and I found that purpose that I was lacking in my life,” Cain said. “What initially was an opportunity and a job became a way of life and a home.”
Robinson spent nearly 40 years as an educator and administrator in Daviess County and Rockport, Indiana, before retiring in 2012. Robinson, also a Vietnam veteran, was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968.
“I was drafted the month after I graduated from college into the Army,” Robinson said.
After completing basic training, Robinson attended noncommissioned officer candidate school, where he was trained in all types of weaponry. He was then asked to stay for another three-month term to help train the next group of troops. After a 30-day leave, he reported to Fort Dix, New Jersey, to await his next assignment.
“When you went to Fort Dix, you could either go to Germany or Vietnam,” Robinson said. “I thought, okay maybe there is a chance that I am going to go to Germany, but I didn’t. I went to Vietnam.”
Robinson said that while he did not support the war in Vietnam, he felt it was his patriotic duty to support his country.
“I am named after my uncle who was killed in World War II, and so I wasn’t going to disgrace the family,” he said. “I am a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, and I am a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, how could I dishonor our family by not serving my country?”
Robinson said he is proud of what he was able to achieve in his post-military career as an educator.
“I always felt like I always wanted to give back,” he said. “I was a person that always wanted to be in everything. I played everything, did everything that I could from Boy Scouts to 4H to sports, and after I grew up I got into education, and that is a giving back in a sense, and I wanted to continue to do that.”
Ceremonies for the 2022 Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be at the Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Resort and Spa in Lexington. There will be a flag ceremony Thursday, July 28 and a dinner and induction ceremony during the weekend of Aug. 26-27.
For more information about the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame, visit www.kyveterans.org.
