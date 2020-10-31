The Pennyrile District Health Department reported that 120 Caldwell County schools students and staff had been in contact with a COVID-19 positive person and were in quarantine Thursday. Four of those students tested positive for COVID-19.
That quarantine took place on Tuesday, when Caldwell County Interim Superintendent heath Cartwright posted a letter to the school district website informing the public of the quarantine.
“Due to an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of staff and students being isolated/quarantined, please be prepared for a possible change to virtual or hybrid instruction for a period of time,” the letter reads. “At this time, we have 19 staff members and 82 students being isolated or quarantined. … The number of students and staff who have tested positive includes three students and four staff across the district.”
The letter said that of those students, about 30 of the 82 students are from two primary school classrooms, where contact tracing determined the need for each class to be quarantined by the health department.
Elisha A. Kite, the executive director of the Pennyrile District Health Department, said that those who are contacts to the positive cases should not be confused with those who tested positive for COVID-19.
“Positives are isolated from 10 days of their positive test or start of symptoms,” she said in an email. “While contacts of the positive are quarantined 14 days from their separation from the positive.”
The most recent quarantine began on Wednesday.
Cartwright told the Times Leader that the school district is working closely with the health department to help determine when students or staff have been in close contact for extended periods of time with someone who tests positive.
“In the primary school, there has been a significant increase, and that is because of the circulation of staff in a primary classroom,” he said, “whereas, with a high school teacher or middle school teacher, it may not be as necessary to circulate around the room and be in close proximity to all the students.
“As the health department works with our teachers and teachers look at an approximate amount of time that they may have been around a group of students, they’ve erred on the side of caution, and so oftentimes, it’s a large number of students in the classroom.”
Cartwright said that some of those students who are being quarantined may have had a contact outside of the school setting.
Cartwright said that this week, the Caldwell County Primary School had its third class be placed under quarantine.
“We haven’t had anything like that in any of our other schools,” he said. “This has actually prompted me to send out a One Call (parent communication) to our parents to ask them to go to the district website for a message regarding our ability to remain on a five-day-a-week schedule.”
No change has been made yet, but the district is considering at least returning to its original hybrid plan if not to total at-home instruction.
The Pennyrile District Health Department reported two children of school age — 5 to 18 — with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, one on Tuesday and one on Monday. Last week, it reported one on Oct. 21 and one on Oct. 19.
The COVID-19 incidence rate map from Thursday shows Caldwell County back at the red level with 44.8 confirmed cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The other four counties in the Pennyrile District are at 17.4 or below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.