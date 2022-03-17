Calhoun eatery Sammy Jean’s Cafe will be hosting “Blessing of the Planting Season Farmer’s Breakfast” at 6 a.m. March 21.
Owner Samantha Appleton, who opened up the cafe last month, wanted to hold the breakfast to be able to get the community more familiar with her establishment but, more importantly, show respect to people who work their livelihoods in the agricultural sector.
“I know that planting season is coming and since we are a new local cafe, they may not know that we are here (and) open at 6 a.m. when their day gets started,” Appleton said. “Farmers have a hard life. I don’t think our community appreciates them as much as we probably should. They’re what keeps our community going. …I just thought it was a good way to give back to our community.”
Appleton said that the cafe will be providing coffee, muffins and donuts.
The cafe will also offer a “Farmer’s Breakfast,” which will include two eggs cooked to order, choice of bacon or sausage, crispy potatoes, choice of gravy or grits and a buttermilk biscuit made from scratch for the price of $8.
“...Getting other farmers to congregate (which) starts their week out good makes me happy,” Appleton said.
Appleton, who moved to Beech Grove from Florida with her husband and her two children, admits to being surrounded by neighbors who work in the fields; something that she was not familiar with in her upbringing.
“It was a huge shock. Back home, our economic driving force is tourism,” Appleton said. “It’s not where men and women and even children are being seen driving tractors down the road and helping their family make a living. We didn’t have to get up at 4 a.m. and work the fields and stay out until past dark. We just worked regular 9 to 5 jobs ….”
Though she admits to not having the knowledge of planting season, Appleton is taking the time to learn about her neighbors, what they grow and its importance of keeping the county moving forward which Appleton respects greatly.
“The amount of hard work that goes into the crops astounds me,” Appleton said. “Being an outsider, it puts things into perspective how hard and how much labor and time goes into what we see in the grocery store or what we put in our vehicles and the materials we get. I think part of that is why I want to give back to the community.”
She also realizes that sometimes the hard work may go unnoticed and proves to have some obstacles.
“When we get floods and all of their land (and) crops are just wilted over, it’s scary,” Appleton said. “These people depend on that land to make their living and provide for their kids and it just gets washed away. It’s a different lifestyle.”
She notes that the community has embraced her and her family with open arms since their arrival even before opening up her cafe, especially when she held a cupcake fundraiser for son Cody James, who has spina bifida, for a specialized box wheelchair and hopes to do the same in some fashion.
“People that didn’t even know us wanted to help, just because that’s what people do around here. And I love that about people,” Appleton said. “The community as a whole (is) completely different than what I grew up in. Anybody’s willing to help and everybody wants to come together.”
Appleton said that RSVP on the Facebook event page is appreciated but is not required.
Appleton said the current plan is to hold the event at the cafe, located at 273 Main St., but may change location depending on the response and occupancy limits.
For more information about the event, visit https://fb.me/e/1JDkF1uMJ or call the cafe at 270-280-7075.
