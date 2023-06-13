Calhoun Elementary School recently received a grant from Owensboro Health to support a new playground at the school.

“We applied for the mini grant through OMHS to help fund repairs for our playground equipment,” Kim Gatton, the principal at the school, said. “As most people know, play is an active part in children’s growth and development, and it’s necessary for them to be active and to stay healthy. We had written the grant in that perspective, that it would be something to give kids an active place to play and be able to be outdoors to help with their health and fitness.”

