CALHOUN HARVEST DAY PIC 1

Janet Clark, guest master of ceremonies, opens up and announces the schedule at Calhoun Harvest Day on Oct. 16, 2021, at Myer Creek Park.

 Freddie Bourne | McLean County News

The 15th annual Calhoun Harvest Day is gearing up for another year of family-fun and community engagement from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, October 22 at Myer Creek Park.

The event returns for the second year in a row after a pause in 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

