The 15th annual Calhoun Harvest Day is gearing up for another year of family-fun and community engagement from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, October 22 at Myer Creek Park.
The event returns for the second year in a row after a pause in 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Shelley Wood, one of the event’s committee members, said they have taken some different approaches for the event’s milestone year.
“It’s usually like 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and this year it’s starting at 3 p.m. … and we moved it back a week because fall break is moved and (now) it’s a little closer to Halloween,” she said. “We thought we would add a little more Halloween elements to (it).”
Wood mentioned that Reid’s Orchard’s Apple Festival will be taking place on the same weekend, which has happened before, but feels the time change will draw more people in and may be more conducive for the more Halloween-themed events.
A 5K will still take place at 8 a.m.
The event will still be free admission and true to its “family-friendly” roots, with a number of food options and vendors on-site, said Wood, with folks also selling pumpkins and mums to celebrate the season.
The schedule of events include an open mic and meet the candidates forum, pumpkin and gourd decorating contest, greased pig contest, trick-or-treating and a kid’s costume parade contest.
The Redneck Olympics — which will range from dizzy bat and building a scarecrow, sack race, plunger race and a pumpkin glow toss — will be available for ages 8-17 to participate.
All-day happenings include the cruise-in car show, hayride, inflatables (with a $5 arm band), petting zoo, pumpkin painting, quilt show and a silent auction.
The musical guest will be Owensboro-based country and rock group Tailgate.
One new addition to this year will be Blue Moon Frights, a mobile haunted house based out of Owensboro that will be available to visit all day with a $5 wrist band.
The attraction will include props, animatronics and actors.
“It’s kind of a mix of a little bit spooky and a little bit not,” Wood said. “We thought the combination would be good for the little (ones). …We’re really excited about this.”
Additionally, Wood said the event will include a bale trail, where participants across the county will create bale displays and sculptures using hay bales or loose hay that would be seen coming into the park.
Wood invites businesses to sponsor a bale and decorate, if possible.
All proceeds from the event will be go toward building an outdoor stage in the park.
Wood feels good about last year’s turnout and looks forward to putting on the event without concerns regarding COVID.
“I felt like people were ready to get out and do something in the community,” she said of the 2021 event. “We had 50-plus booths, which is right up there with our biggest years. We really felt like we did as good as ever.
“We’re hoping every year to gain momentum and build on what we have. …It’s amazing, it’s fun, the community backs us and supports us at the event every year, and we’re happy to continue and hopefully, keep our momentum going.”
For food booth rentals, contact Andrea Searcy at 270-929-6569.
For vendor booth rentals, contact Wood at 270-499-0125.
For additional information, contact Chera Logsdon at 270-499-0604 or Nancy Dant at 270-313-5647.
