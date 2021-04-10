A 24-year-old Calhoun man has been charged with three counts of murder and a variety of other offenses in connection with a March 18 traffic accident in McLean County that claimed three lives.
Kentucky State Police also charged Dylan Cole Howard with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, failure of non-owner-operator to maintain insurance and failure to wear seat belts.
A news release said Howard is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.
The investigation is continuing, the report said.
State police said last month that a northbound Chevrolet Malibu driven by Howard crossed over the center line on Kentucky 81 and sideswiped a southbound dump truck driven by Brian Korb, 53, of Dawson Springs.
It then collided head-on into a Toyota RAV4 driven by Joshua Fox, 35, of Nortonville, the report said.
Fox was pronounced dead at the scene along with Shawna Rodney, 23, and Emberlyn Howard, 3, both of Calhoun, who were passengers in Dylan Howard’s vehicle.
Dylan Howard was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
The juvenile was flown to Norton Hospital in Louisville, police said.
But they were released a few days later.
Korb, the operator of the dump truck, was not hurt.
But troopers charged him with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs.
The accident occurred at 10:40 a.m. March 18 near Kentucky 3470 and the McLean County/Daviess County line.
Kentucky 81 was closed for more than nine hours when state police reconstructed the collision.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
