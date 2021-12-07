A 25-year-old Calhoun man has been sentenced for a car crash that took the lives of three individuals.
Dylan Cole Howard was sentenced to 20 years in prison by circuit Judge Brian Wiggins on Monday during his hearing in McLean County Circuit Court.
Howard entered a guilty plea Nov. 22 on three counts of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Howard was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle registration plate and failure of nonowner-operator to maintain required insurance.
According to Kentucky State Police, Howard, then 24, was driving northbound in a Chevrolet Malibu at about 10:41 a.m. on March 18 while under the influence on Highway 81, near Calhoun, when he crossed the center line, sideswiped a dump truck driven by Brian Korb of Dawson Springs and collided head-on into a Toyota RAV4 being driven Joshua Fox of Nortonville.
Fox, 35, and two of Howard’s passengers, Shawna Rodney, 23, and Emberlyn Howard, 3, were pronounced dead at the scene, while Howard and another juvenile in the vehicle Howard was driving were airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville and Norton Hospital in Louisville, respectively, before being released a few days later.
Korb, 53, was not injured in the accident.
Howard attended the sentencing virtually from Muhlenberg County Detention Center, where he is in custody.
Emberlyn Howard’s last name was legally changed to Allen in July.
Before the sentencing, Clayton Adams, McLean County Commonwealth attorney, told Wiggins that three people would like to speak on behalf of the Commonwealth for victim advocate statements.
Fox’s mother, Vickie Fox, spoke highly of her son, stating that he was a kind person and he excelled at everything he did, including his successes in academics, receiving his degree from University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy and having a career in the pharmaceutical industry.
“He was a very great guy,” she said. “His life was so great. As a person … he was very loving. …It’s been devastating to lose your only child that you love so desperately. It’s broken my heart, it’s broken my husband’s heart. …We’ve been numb for months. Very numb. …He can never be replaced in our hearts. …It’s totally turned our lives upside down.”
Heather Copp, the grandmother of Allen, whom she affectionately called “Emmy,” remembered how much Emmy enjoyed dancing and listening to music, and related how sad she is that future memories have been cut short.
“I wish we had more time to do more,” Copp said. “This has shattered our lives. …She has a brother that she’s never going to grow up with. …Our whole lives have changed.”
Amy Lehman, Rodney’s grandmother and Allen’s great-grandmother, described Rodney as a “very bright soul” that, despite her own problems and struggles, would always put everyone else in front of herself.
“I’m thankful for my family and what I have. But when they are around, I don’t see who’s there; I see who’s not there,” Amy Lehman said. “... It’s hard to swallow that (Dylan) gets life, and (Shawna and Emberlyn) don’t. Emmy doesn’t get to go to kindergarten, lose her first tooth, get married, have kids — nothing.”
Before concluding her statement, Lehman showed Wiggins a video on her phone of Allen laughing, which brought many people in the courtroom to tears.
“I hear her laughter every day (and) every night before I go to bed,” Lehman said. “It haunts me, and it needs to haunt him.”
The final sentencing received mixed emotions from the family. Lehman hopes that Howard will find a way to change his life for the betterment of his and Rodney’s son, Izaiah, 2.
“Right now, I’m on the fence,” said Lehman about the sentence. “If he were to change his life … that’s what Izaiah needs, that’s what Izaiah deserves. …If he doesn’t (change), I’ll fight and fight and fight to keep him for as long as I can….”
“As a grandfather and a great-grandfather, I say that he shouldn’t see daylight for 10 years,” said Steven Lehman Sr., Amy Lehman’s husband. “And if he’s not doing right in there, he hasn’t found God, … he should not be released.”
The family was also surprised that Howard did not speak up or show any remorse during the sentencing, especially with the death of Allen and the video that Amy Lehman presented in the courtroom.
“That was somebody (he) called (his) daughter,” said Lexi Kyle, Rodney’s sister. “And I know that if my daughter was gone and it was my fault, I could not hear her laugh. It would destroy me. …To make an impact on the judge and Clayton, they didn’t get to know them. They never got to hear Emmy laugh or see her smile, or Shawna. But hopefully, hearing that will live in their minds and keep this alive, because something needs to change … because we’re not the only family that struggle with people that are addicted. It’s everywhere.”
The family has a lengthy history and emotional ties with Howard.
“(Dylan) has been around since he was 16, through the good, through the bad …,” Amy Lehman said. “I pray for him because it’s what God expects of me but also know that’s what Shawna would want. Shawna loved (Dylan).”
But the family is looking to move forward and turn their “pain into purpose” by trying to advocate for tougher laws and procedures, while also fighting against addiction.
“We’re wanting to try to change the world in their memory,” Amy Lehman said. “...We need to have harsher penalties. …We’re going to fight for them.”
“We just got to keep advocating for recovery,” Copp said. “We just have to keep advocating and praying that (Dylan’s) going to reform, and he will find recovery and get out for Izaiah.”
“This has not been real for us …,” Kyle said. “Now it’s like waking up, and we’ve got to face reality. But as hard as it’s going to be, … we’re going to help other families, we’re going to try to help (Dylan), even though he has caused us a lifetime amount of pain. We’ve got to forgive …. If we want to reunite with (Shawna and Emberlyn), it’s in the Bible that we have to forgive.”
Howard will be eligible for parole before serving the full term of the sentence.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.