PARK FITNESS COURT PIC

Shane Husband, lead installer with R. Merchant Press Systems LLC based out of Erie, Pennsylvania, works on the dividing wall Tuesday as part of the installation of the National Fitness Campaign’s “Fitness Court” at Myer Creek Park in Calhoun.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | McLean County News

A new addition to Myer Creek Park in Calhoun will look to promote fitness and health countywide.

On Tuesday, construction began on an outdoor fitness facility through the National Fitness Campaign’s “outdoor Fitness Court network.”

