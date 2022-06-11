Traffic noise from the busy intersection of Ninth and Frederica streets are frequent sounds through Sister Sharon Sullivan’s second-floor office window at Brescia University’s Field Center.
But in just a little over a month, Sullivan will exchange her urban setting for a more serene, rural surrounding when she becomes the congregational leader for the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph.
She will head the four-member elected council that’s tasked with the full-time job of overseeing the homeplace of the Ursuline nuns.
Sullivan said the Ursuline Sisters came together during Memorial Day weekend to pray about who should not only be on the council, but also lead them during the next four years.
“We listened (to God) and voted,” Sullivan said. “It’s more of a calling forth than it is somebody saying, ‘I want to run.’ ”
Sullivan, 74, grew up in Texas but came to Owensboro with her family as a teenager and graduated from Owensboro High School.
“While Owensboro is not my birthplace, I feel like I’ve almost lived here long enough to call it home,” she said.
Joining Sullivan on the council will be Sister Ann McGrew, who served on the council from 2004-10, and sisters Martha Keller and Monica Seaton, who are both serving for the first time.
During their tenure, they will be making financial decisions, changing policies if necessary and maintaining the grounds of Mount Saint Joseph.
Sullivan, however, said ensuring the well-being of their fellow 85 sisters is among their chief duties.
“The Church says to us, ‘you have the responsibility for the care of your sisters,’ and that can be a scary thing,” said Sullivan, who will leave her Brescia positions as a professor and coordinator of special education.
At one time, the top council position held the title of superior for the Ursuline community at Maple Mount in western Daviess County. But that has changed to congregational leader, as well as the number of years of a term, which has dropped from six to four years.
For Sullivan, this will be her second time being congregational leader — a position she held from 2010-16. She now has the distinction of being the second sister in the community’s history to be elected to nonconsecutive terms as leader. Mother Teresita Thompson served as superior from 1928-34, and then again from 1937-43.
Although she has the experience and insight from her previous term, Sullivan said knowing what’s expected comes with angst that she didn’t have the first time around.
However, Sullivan said she also realizes she won’t be by herself when hard decisions have to be made.
“I think that this time I’m far more aware that I’m not going to do this alone than I was the time before,” Sullivan said. “So I’m blessed to have this group of women working together as we are.”
Among the tasks that will fall under Sullivan’s watch will be the demolition of the Retreat Center, a 148-year-old building that was constructed as a girls academy.
Sullivan said the new council will meet with the outgoing one for any updates prior to taking over.
“One of the areas we’re going to focus on is what’s next,” she said. “Is the (Retreat Center) necessary for the mission or is the mission able to continue without it? Are we in a position where we want to incur the expense and ongoing maintenance of a new building? Is there a group in the area who has a need for what we have out there? There are so many possibilities.”
Sullivan said there is also the reality of the aging sister community there.
“Yes, there are 85 of us, and our median age is 79,” she said. “So is that something we have to be aware of? Of course. But there were only 28 of us when (founder) Angela Merici started out.”
Sullivan and her three sisters will be officially installed as the new council members on July 17.
The outgoing members will be Sister Amelia Stenger as congregational leader and sisters Pat Lynch, Pam Mueller and Judith Nell Riney as councilors.
Once she becomes the congregational leader, Sullivan said she may not be on Brescia’s campus daily, but she will serve on the school’s board of trustees.
“That will allow me to still have that connection with Brescia,” Sullivan said. “Brescia just sort of feels like part of my lifeblood.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
