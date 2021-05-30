The Owensboro-Daviess County 911 dispatch center took 25,000 more calls in 2020 than during the previous year, according to statistics released by the Owensboro Police Department.
But while overall calls were up, the number of people calling 911 with an emergency actually fell slightly last year compared to 2019.
In 2020, dispatchers took 224,185 emergency and nonemergency calls. Of those, 55,000 were 911 calls from cellphones and landlines, or from “voice over internet” calls. The center also received 168,569 nonemergency calls.
The year before, the dispatch center received more than 59,000 911 calls from cellphones, landlines or VOIP, while receiving 139,436 nonemergency calls.
City-county 911 Director Paul Nave said part of the increase in nonemergency calls was people calling with concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did get more medical calls than we normally do,” Nave said Monday.
While 911 calls for medical emergencies were up last year, some people with medical concerns would call the nonemergency line with questions about COVID, he said.
“Sometimes, we are the one-stop shop for a lot of things,” Nave said.
Dispatchers would refer nonemergency callers to places that could address their concerns, he said.
“I don’t want people to hesitate to call us. That’s our job and we’re glad to help,” Nave said.
The dispatch center also took nonemergency calls from people suffering mental issues.
“If glad they called. If they had mental health issues, we could transfer them to the mental health professionals,” he said. “I would rather you call and it not be anything at all than you not call and it be important.”
On 911 calls related to criminal activity, Nave said the pandemic seems to have had an effect. “Even some people notorious for committing crimes were concerned about COVID because they weren’t out and about.”
OPD stats say officers wrote 4,642 offense reports last year, down from the 5,211 offense reports officers submitted in 2019.
Emergency calls for vehicle accidents were down last year as well. OPD statistics in the 2020 annual report say officers process 2,743 accident reports last year, compared to 3,275 reports the year before.
The pandemic made the dispatch center busier, with dispatchers screening 911 calls for COVID-19 symptoms. The dispatchers would also have to make sure a caller was taking precautions to not potentially spread coronavirus to officers coming to a scene.
“We called the hospital more,” and called back people needing service, to tell them to wear masks and distance around officers, Nave said. Dispatch also transferred more nonemergency calls for events such as thefts reported after the fact so officers could take reports over the phone to reduce the potential spread of the virus.
“My staff was concerned about COVID and having to come in and work in close quarters” but reported for duty anyway, Nave said. “I can truly say I’m proud of my staff. They were not just dedicated to their job, but to the community. We had people that were true to their calling and came in, no matter what.”
Now, calls to the dispatch center reverting back what Nave would have expected before the pandemic began.
“Our calls, if not there, are close to the normal, pre-pandemic calls,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
