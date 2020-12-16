At the Help Office of Owensboro, the phones have been ringing off the hook as people seek funds to help cover overdue utility bills.
“Utilities is the big request right now,” said Angela Settle, the Help Office’s director.
The Help Office and the Salvation Army’s Owensboro office both have utility assistance funds available, officials said Tuesday. Audubon Area Community Services is currently out of utility assistance dollars, although more funds are expected in early January.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused multiple hardships for people, even those who haven’t become ill. Settle said some Help Office clients are reporting losing income when they learn they have a possible COVID exposure and have to quarantine.
“A lot of people have lost income due to COVID,” Settle said. “One client said they were exposed and had to quarantine, and ended up getting (the virus). So they were off for several weeks.”
The shutdown of in-person dining at restaurants announced in November and partially lifted on Monday also affected incomes, Settle said. Restaurants can host in-person dining, but only at 50% capacity.
Owensboro Municipal Utilities is not disconnecting people who have lost income during the shutdowns this year, spokeswoman Sonya Dixon said. People who were behind on utility payments prior to the pandemic do face the possibility of being disconnected. The moratorium on disconnections officially ended last month.
Dixon said customers behind on utility payments due to the pandemic were automatically enrolled in payment plans. “The (payment) plans and the assistance is primarily available to those with an amount owed during the moratorium,” she said.
As part of the plan, customers must pay their current OMU bills as well as their portion of the repayment. People will have from six months to 15 months to repay their past due bills, depending on the amount owed.
Audubon Area Community Services has depleted all of its “Healthy at Home” utility assistance and Low Income Energy Assistance funds, said Robyn Mattingly, Audubon social support services director. More LIHEAP funds will be available beginning Jan. 4, but people must have received a disconnection notice to be eligible for assistance, Mattingly said.
The Salvation Army and the Help Office both still have utility assistance dollars. Captain Aaron Abram of the Salvation Army office said the agency recently received $26,000 in utility assistance funds from OMU, and $15,000 from the Green River COVID-19 Relief Fund.
People must have a disconnect notice to qualify for Salvation Army funds, Abram said. The agency usually has a funding cap, but that has been waived due to the pandemic.
“We will work with the client to pay as much as we are able to,” Abram said.
The Salvation Army also coordinates with partner agencies to cover the remainder of a client’s utility expenses, he said.
The Help Office has exhausted all of the grants it received this year and it is using “Help Office funds, our funds” to assist clients, Settle said.
“We have a budget, like every nonprofit,” Settle said. “It is very concerning, the needs and the amount, the bills that need to be paid for families.”
For assistance, people need to call the agencies for an appointment. The Salvation Army can be reached at 270-685-5576. The Help Office can be reached at 270-685-4971. The Help Office is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
