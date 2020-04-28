Across the nation and Kentucky, calls to poison control centers about chemical exposures from cleaners and disinfectants have increased substantially since COVID-19 hit the U.S.
Local health officials, however, have not experienced an uptick.
Owensboro Health and Ohio County Healthcare officials said they have not seen higher call volumes, urgent care visits or emergency room cases related to inhaling or ingesting disinfectants or hand sanitizers.
On April 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report that shows calls to the nation’s poison control centers about cleaner and disinfectant exposures increased 20% between January and the end of March, compared to the same time period in 2019.
“Although a causal association cannot be demonstrated, the timing of these reported exposures corresponded to increased media coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports of consumer shortages of cleaning and disinfection products, and the beginning of some local and state stay-at-home orders,” the report said.
Calls spiked in March, the CDC report said. They were spread across all age groups, but a large percentage of calls were related to children under the age of 5.
On April 23, the Kentucky Poison Control Center of Norton Children’s Hospital reported a 30% increase in overall exposure calls last month, including a 56% increase in poisonings from household cleaners and a 30% increase from hand sanitizers.
“The data shows many of the exposures are from consuming or inhaling these products,” Maria Chapman, poison prevention coordinator with the Kentucky Poison Control Center, said in a statement. “We’ve had reports of young kids drinking hand sanitizer, as well as adults breathing in toxic fumes as they mix together combinations of cleaners.”
The CDC recommends these practices for cleaning safely while using disinfectants:
• Follow label directions
• Never mix chemicals,
• Wear protective gear,
• Use products in a well-ventilated area,
• Store products out of the reach of children.
“It’s important to protect against COVID-19,” Chapman said, in a statement. “But also make sure in your race to prevent the virus, you’re not also putting yourself and your family in another dangerous situation.”
The Kentucky Poison Control Center may be reached by calling 800-222-1222.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
