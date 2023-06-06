Republican gubernatorial nominee and current state Attorney General Daniel Cameron made his first stop in Daviess County on Monday at Reid’s Orchard for his general election campaign since defeating 11 other candidates in the May 16 primary.
Cameron, who was joined by his wife Makenze, was welcomed by a wealth of supporters in the crowd looking forward to hearing from him as he takes on the Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear in the general election in November.
“This is an exciting time for Kentucky,” he said, “and this race for governor is one — in which if you don’t take anything else … from this conversation — know this: we are going to retire Andy Beshear in November.”
Cameron said he is “grateful to be the nominee” for the Republican party.
“You recognize the future of Kentucky is at stake in this race. You recognize the identity of the Commonwealth is at stake in this race,” Cameron said to the crowd. “Your values here in Daviess County are at stake in this race.”
Cameron pointed out there are going to be “two competing visions for what our commonwealth needs to look like,” while stating that Beshear’s has already been seen by the public.
“We’ve seen a vision that has brought us failed Democratic leadership for these last three years,” he said. “That vision has met (an) … increase in violent crime; all the while, the workforce participation rate goes down.
“... There are 27,000 fewer Kentuckians working in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
Additionally, Cameron said Beshear’s vision closed down churches and small businesses such as Reid’s Orchard “when the going got tough” during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, while also having a vision that’s “hostile” towards teachers — particularly pointing out Beshear’s appointment of members on the Kentucky Board of Education, who then “hand-picked” current Commissioner of Education Jason Glass.
More from this section
“Jason Glass recently went before our General Assembly, and when he was asked if he had any words of comfort to give to any teachers that might have reservations about the gender ideology curriculum that is making its way into our schools …, Jason Glass’ response was that if a teacher has concerns with that curriculum, that they need to find another job …. Ladies and gentlemen, that is not the right answer,” Cameron said. “The right answer is that Andy Beshear needs to find another job and we will help him do that in November.”
Cameron also took time to challenge how the current governor has been described as “compassionate” by others.
“There’s no compassion in a governor who shuts down churches when we need them the most,” he said. “There’s no compassion in a governor that tells big business that they can stay open but shuts down small business. There’s no compassion in a governor who, when parents and grandparents go to their school boards and complain about the gender ideology curriculum into our schools or the learning loss that experienced learning loss because he shut down schools for two years, and then the Department of Justice labels those parents and grandparents as domestic terrorists and he says nothing — that’s not compassion.”
Cameron told the crowd that “our commonwealth can look so much different from one that is beholden to the far left.”
“We can have a commonwealth in which we respect our law enforcement community — those great men and women,” he said. “We can have a commonwealth in which we defend and protect the constitutional rights of our citizens ….
“We can have a commonwealth in which everyone here in this room has complete confidence that their voice is being heard in Frankfort, and that they are being represented and their voice is involved in the policy decisions that are occurring in our state’s capital.”
Before concluding, Cameron told the audience that they “will be the difference between a win or loss” come election day.
“We’ve had some encouraging polls that have come out. In fact, there was one that came out to us last week that had the race between me and the governor tied (at) 47-47,” he said. “As a candidate that is coming out of a robust primary, we’re very encouraged by a poll that has us tied this early in the race.
“But at the end of the day, polls are only a snapshot in time. The difference between now and a victory in November is you all. … We can do this together.”
