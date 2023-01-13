State Attorney General and GOP gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron held a campaign stop in Owensboro Thursday, and expressed optimism in being able to rise in a crowded field.
Cameron, who was elected attorney general in 2019, is one of 12 candidates competing for the GOP nomination. Cameron held a meet-and-greet session for supporters at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
“Daviess County is a big and important county; I have been here several times,” Cameron said during a brief session with reporters. “I want to continue to plant the flag, if you will, of the work that we’ve done over these last three years to stand up for constitutional rights and conservative values.”
Cameron didn’t discuss the other candidates in the GOP primary.
Instead, Cameron focused his attention on Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat incumbent running for a second term of office.
Cameron said Beshear doesn’t hold the state’s “shared values,” which he said were demonstrated by Beshear moving to close churches to in-person attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beshear’s prohibition on in-person services was struck down by a U.S. District Court judge, after two churches and Cameron filed suit.
“What I have been deeply concerned by is we don’t have a governor right now that understands those shared values,” Cameron said. “What I hope I’ve demonstrated over these last three years is I understand those shared values and standing up for the rights of our citizens.”
Cameron addressed Beshear’s term as governor and other issues he’s tackled.
More from this section
Cameron said, “You can have a governor that says ‘yes’ to economic development and you can have a governor that says ‘yes’ to helping folks in a midst of a crisis, whether it be tornadoes in western Kentucky or flooding in eastern Kentucky. But you also need a governor that says ‘yes’ to those shared values.”
Cameron touted his time as attorney general, pointing out that he worked to oppose federal vaccine mandates.
Cameron’s office joined a multistate lawsuit opposing vaccine requirements for healthcare workers.
“We have been doing the hard work of standing up for our citizens,” Cameron said.
On substance abuse, Cameron said his office has brought in more than $800 million to combat opioid addiction.
“We have been an office of action,” Cameron said.
If elected, Cameron said he would work to support the fossil fuels industry, and claimed “we have an administration in Washington, D.C. that wants to destroy the fossil fuels industry.” Of the large GOP pool of candidates in the race for governor, Cameron said, “I feel having a big field is good for robust conversation, and determination over how we differentiate ourselves.”
When asked how the attorney general’s office readied him to run for governor, Cameron said, “We are prepared and we are ready to lead on day one, because we have demonstrated we can do that over the course of the last three years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.