Republican gubernatorial candidate and current state Attorney General Daniel Cameron made a stop Monday at the home of Allan and Christy Murray in Livermore for a fundraising reception and dinner.

For Cameron, who was joined by his running mate, state Senator Robby Mills, it was his seventh stop of the day — which included his appearance earlier at the 21st annual Freedom Walk in Owensboro to commemorate first responders and to recognize those lost in the terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.