Republican gubernatorial candidate and current state Attorney General Daniel Cameron made a stop Monday at the home of Allan and Christy Murray in Livermore for a fundraising reception and dinner.
For Cameron, who was joined by his running mate, state Senator Robby Mills, it was his seventh stop of the day — which included his appearance earlier at the 21st annual Freedom Walk in Owensboro to commemorate first responders and to recognize those lost in the terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.
Cameron said those in attendance at the Murray house were present not due to his and Mills’ appearances, but “everything to do with the fact that you care about your values.”
“You care about preserving those values for your kids and your grandkids,” he said, “and it’s for that reason, I firmly believe, without any equivocation, that on Nov. 7 that we’re going to retire Andy Beshear from the governor’s office; and the reason we are going to do that … is because you all are committed in making sure that we have strong, common sense leadership in Frankfort.”
Cameron said the upcoming election “is a race about the future” with “so much at stake,” regarding issues such as low crime, quality education and protecting the family unit.
Cameron said there was a 68.5% increase in violent crimes in rural communities after Beshear decided in 2020 to “lock down our schools and unlock our jails.”
“(Beshear) let out roughly 2,000 criminals, and (one-third) of those committed felony offenses across Kentucky,” Cameron said, “making it harder for law enforcement to do its job and making our communities less safe.”
Cameron touted his “Cameron Public Safety Plan,” which his campaign website describes as an “alternative vision to reduce crime and support law enforcement in a contrast with (Beshear’s) soft-on-crime record.”
The plan would ensure recruitment and retention bonuses for those in law enforcement. Cameron also says Kentucky should have its own standalone carjacking statute among other ideas.
“I think that if you commit the ultimate act and you murder a police officer, on our plan, we’re going to make sure you face the death penalty,” Cameron said. “This is about offering bold, courageous ideas that will help our law enforcement community and improve their morale with the expressed idea that at the end it will be about reducing crime and keeping our streets safe from drugs, because that’s what it means to protect our families.”
Cameron also criticized Beshear for shutting down schools during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Because of it, our kids have significant learning loss,” Cameron said. “... If you look at any of the studies on the indicators that we look at for success, whether it be reading, or science or math — our kids are falling behind.
“Some of the same reports showed that over the course of a kid’s career (as) it relates to earning income and potential, they’re going to lose out on tens of thousands of dollars,” Cameron said.
Cameron said his education plan, the “Cameron Catch-Up Plan,” will authorize a fully-funded tutoring program, restore classroom discipline and direct resources to teachers and classrooms.
“This is an issue that’s important to us,” he said. “It’s a plan to catch our kids up in those areas from which our kids lost out on over these past few years.”
Cameron said the plan is about making sure to “increase the salaries of our teachers” and “(restoring) discipline to the classroom so that our teachers are empowered to remove any disruptions that might be hurting the classroom environment.
“We need to make sure that our teachers have the opportunity to connect with our students because they are our future,” he said.
Cameron concluded his speech by expressing confidence in his ability to win in November.
“We are gonna win this race. I’m certain of it,” he said. “... If we care about quality education, if we care about our values, if we care about low crime — this is the moment in which we make our stance; so let’s do that together.”
