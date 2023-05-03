HENDERSON — Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that has been a problem in eastern Kentucky and the metro areas of Louisville and Lexington for years, has been making an impact in western Kentucky this year.
In Henderson County, four people died of fentanyl overdoses in the first two weeks of the year. Meanwhile, Daviess County sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate an incident where five individuals were hospitalized for using cocaine laced with fentanyl.
Tuesday afternoon, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron and a number of officials representing law enforcement, the courts and emergency medical response discussed ways to combat the continued threat of fentanyl use at a forum in Henderson.
Members of local government asked Cameron for more guidance on how cities and counties can use opioid lawsuit settlement funds being distributed across the state. Meanwhile, Cameron and others said more must be done to educate students on the dangers of taking any drug given to them, since fentanyl can be mixed with other drugs or pressed to look like prescription pills.
“We must wage this war on many fronts,” Cameron said Tuesday at Hummingbird Hall in Henderson.
Tuesday was the last stop of Cameron’s “Operation Fight Fentanyl’ forums, which have been held across the state. Cameron, who is running for the GOP nomination for governor in this month’s primary, said the goal of the forums was to meet with officials and citizens and “hear how you have been impacted by this deadly drug” and to discuss tactics to address the issue.
Cameron said overdoses decreased in 2022 compared to the previous year, but the state has seen a 60% increase in fatal overdoses since 2019.
Of the overdoses in Kentucky, fentanyl was a contributing factor in 70%, Cameron said.
Brian Hubbard, executive director of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, said fentanyl overdose deaths among Black Kentuckians surpassed fatal overdoses among Whites in 2021.
Opioid overdoses are the leading cause of death in the United States among people between the ages of 18 and 45, Hubbard said.
Rep. DJ Johnson, an Owensboro Republican in the state House of Representatives, said lawmakers are assisting through the passage of House Bill 427, which created the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, which is distributing opioid settlement funds to cities and counties.
The legislature’s task in the effort to curb opioid use is to “make sure the funds are going in the right place and to do everything we can so the people at the ground level (can) fight this fight,” Johnson said.
Steve Gold, Henderson County attorney, said the court system needs to be able to funnel more people with addictions into treatment, rather than releasing them on probation with no treatment requirement.
“Catch and release is for the fishing pond,” Gold said. “We need to have the ability to intervene with someone suffering from addiction and get them into treatment.”
Gold said an option would be to require more people charged with offenses related to drug addiction to enroll in Drug Court, where they are managed and undergo treatment. Given the choice between Drug Court and diversion, people chose diversion, Gold said.
“Some of the so-called criminal justice reforms have discouraged people from getting into Drug Court, because it’s too much work,” Gold said.
Battalion Chief Colter Tate of the Owensboro Fire Department said city firefighters responding to medical emergencies have seen “an increase in opioid overdoses, mainly fentanyl.”
“A lot of people are buying, meth, cocaine, Percocets ... that are laced with fentanyl,” Tate said. City firefighters are having to use more Narcan to counteract opioid overdoses, Tate said.
When asked where fentanyl was coming from, Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman said, “we do see cartel activity. The people bringing these things in are definitely cartel connected.”
Hubbard said the state needs more resources for people in recovery, such as vocational training and services to connect people to housing. Regarding the opioid settlement money, Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider said counties wanted more guidance on how they can use the money, so they’re not told later they used it improperly.
“We like having autonomy,” Schneider said. “We feel like we are being told to reinvent the wheel.”
Hubbard said there are guidelines on how the funds can be used, but said, “we have not wanted to come in and micromanage. There has got to be collaborative community decision.”
Some audience members asked how more education about the dangers of fentanyl can be included in schools.
“This educational piece is something we have heard repeatedly,” Cameron said.
