New Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said his priorities for the office include helping prosecutors investigate and prosecute child abuse cases, and putting an emphasis on prosecuting human trafficking.
Cameron was elected attorney general last fall and filled the end of Gov.-elect Andy Beshear’s term before being officially sworn into office. Cameron said a focus is also extending resources to local law enforcement agencies.
“It’s my intention to make sure we have somebody down in western Kentucky” from the Attorney General’s Office, Cameron said during a Tuesday interview at the Messenger-Inquirer. Currently, the only attorney general presence in the western part of the state is in Bowling Green.
Cameron said he recently met with agencies such as Kentucky Youth Advocates and with U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman’s office to discuss the coordination of child abuse prosecutions.
“One of the things we really focused on at the start is, ‘How can we get a handle on child abuse?’ ” Cameron said.
According to Norton Children’s Hospital, Kentucky has “the highest child abuse rate in the country.” Norton, quoting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Children’s Bureau, said Kentucky has more than 22,000 child abuse victims.
Cameron said the Attorney General’s Office is in the process of creating a tool to help county and commonwealth’s attorneys offices prosecute child abuse cases, and will work with local officials on child abuse cases.
Human trafficking is also a top concern, Cameron said.
“Folks that (attempt) to harm children, we are going to make sure there’s no room in the commonwealth for that behavior,” Cameron said. The office will work on cases of sex trafficking and of people who are trafficked for labor, he said.
Last year, the Attorney General’s Office assisted law enforcement in Bowling Green, charging an Indianapolis man with multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a minor after the man was detained for using 12 minors as young as 11 years old to sell candy, making them all sleep in one hotel room with three adults, and buy their own food and water, media reports say.
The Kentucky Derby tends to be a magnet for (trafficking), as does the Farm Machinery Show” in Louisville, Cameron said. The office has a child abuse and human trafficking prosecution unit. The office wants to share information on trafficking cases and work with local agencies, which would be a “force multiplier” for investigators, he said.
Cameron said he has met with agencies that work with the refugee population in the state on ways to educate people on human trafficking. In general, the office wants to provide more assistance to local law enforcement agencies across the state, he said.
“We want to be a resource for county attorneys and commonwealth’s attorneys,” Cameron said.
With the state legislature in session, Camerons said his office is supporting House Bill 183, filed by Owensboro Republican Rep. Suzanne Miles, which would categorize human trafficking involving commercial sexual activity, and promoting trafficking for commercial sexual activity, as a sex crime. As such, people convicted of those offenses would be required to file with the sex offender registry.
“We just want to provide parity, and be clear in Kentucky we are not going to stand for the trafficking of adults and children,” Cameron said.
He is also in support of Senate Bill 1, he said, which would prevent local governments from passing or enforcing sanctuary city policies that prevent law enforcement agencies from cooperating with federal immigration officials.
“I think of that as a law enforcement matter,” Cameron said. “We need to be a good partner to our law enforcement community.”
Cameron said his office would continue to focus on senior scams and senior abuse, which was a priority of Beshear’s when he was attorney general. The office plans to create an educational program to teach seniors and their caregivers about scams and how to spot red flags that a person is being scammed, he said.
“We continue to be active in (investigating) scams on seniors and Kentuckians in general,” Cameron said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
