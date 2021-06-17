Dhruvi Rana wanted to participate in Camp Curiosity to receive a little more help with her studies.
This is the first year the 13-year-old incoming eighth-grade student has participated in the camp, which is offered each summer by Daviess County Public Schools. Typically the camp is offered exclusively for migrant students, but this year it was opened up to all students who are English learners.
“It is a good camp,” Dhruvi said. “It is helping me learn English better. Math and reading have been my favorite parts so far because I need the help there, and this has been helpful.”
There are about 600 EL students within the DCPS district. All of those students were invited to the camp, but only about 150 are participating, according to Shelly Hammons, camp administrator and director of the DCPS Migrant Summer Program.
The camp takes place daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for four weeks this summer.
Hammons said the camp is designed so that the teacher-to-student ratio is small and educators can have direct interventions with kids. Campers are given extensive instruction in reading, English and math, but also have the opportunity to participate in specials such as art, PE, color guard, science and dance.
Students are also all taking part in creating a mural project together that will, when finished, hang in the DCPS central office.
Emilie Young, Burns Elementary School art teacher, said campers each have a chance to contribute to the project, which is a colorful image of a world map.
While working on the project, Young engaged students in discussions about how everyone is different but equally special.
“We talked about how we are all different, and we all have different skin and eyes and hair, and we are all from different places,” she said. “We talked about language, and how art and music can bring all of that together.”
This year’s camp is taking place at Burns Elementary and students are transported there by bus. They are also given breakfast, lunch and a snack at no cost.
The camp is open for all students in kindergarten through eighth grade, and Hammons said if students show up, “we take them.”
“It’s absolutely beautiful to see all the amazing faces of these children as they learn and grow together,” Hammons said. “We are excited about the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our students. We want to create a family environment where everyone is valued, encouraged and appreciated.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.