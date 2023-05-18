High school students learning English as a second language (ESL) now have the opportunity to earn a required graduation credit for Daviess County Public Schools through Camp Curiosity.
Jana Beth Francis, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for DCPS, said last year the district explored offering an elective credit for high school ESL students who participated.
“We had been trying to motivate the high school students to attend,” she said. “The camp was originally designed for K-8 students, and we knew we needed to do something different with high school students.”
Francis said the district was looking at how to help ESL students entering high school.
“You have the battle of trying to master the English language as well as very rigorous content,” she said. “You have to start earning credits to graduate on time, and many of our English learners begin earning their credits later than normal because they’ve spent a year focused on language development.”
In order to assist ESL students in graduating on time, Francis said the district felt it needed to offer a required credit class and offer another boost.
“You have enough time in the summer to get a half credit,” she said, “and when we looked at the courses and existing staff, we decided on offering civics, which is part of the required social studies content.”
Francis said all high school students have to pass a civics exam.
“These students will be able to take a civics class and work on passing the civics exam, which is also a graduation requirement,” she said.
For the 2023 Camp Curiosity program, 453 students have enrolled, and 66 staff members will assist in meeting the needs of the students.
“Any student who comes to Daviess County over the summer who is going to be enrolled in our school system in the fall who is an English learner can attend,” Francis said. “Kids who are English learners keep coming, and we get them enrolled so they can be part of our summer learning.”
Francis said Camp Curiosity is for active ESL students, which is determined by the ACCESS test. ACCESS is the language assessment test Kentucky requires districts to provide.
“An elementary student would take four to six years to reach language proficiency if they came into school not knowing any (English),” she said. “Sometimes it takes a little longer or a little less based on the student.”
Camp Curiosity was created for migrant students, and federal migrant dollars were used for it, Francis said.
“When we received the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding, we were able to think about groups that might need more support, and the English learners were at the top of that list,” she said.
The ESSER funds used for paying staff members to assist at Camp Curiosity and the district’s summer school programs will end by summer 2025.
Prior to having the additional ESSER funds, Francis said teachers received extended school pay, which is $25 an hour.
“We’re going to have to talk about it,” said Francis about staffing the program moving forward. “We’re going to have to decide if we have the workforce to come in for the summer for $25 an hour. We didn’t expect the same level of instruction that we do now with teachers getting their daily wage.”
A portion of the district’s ESSER funding was delegated to teaching and learning, Francis said.
“The first summer we offered every school an opportunity because there was so much disrupted learning, so all schools had some summer learning opportunities,” she said. “Last summer and this summer, we just focused on high school students who needed credit recovery and English learners.”
Next summer, Francis said the district will have to decide if it has enough funding to offer both programs.
Camp Curiosity will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 to July 14 at Deer Park Elementary School and College View Middle School.
