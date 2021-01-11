Camp Safe Haven offers assistance to families dealing with domestic violence

Owensboro resident Lori Lewis and her sister-in-law, Betty Jean Jones, have started a new faith-based charity in Owensboro called Camp Safe Haven: The Purple Project to help provide needs for families surviving domestic violence.

Lewis has owned a campground at 7364 Kentucky 815 for 15 years called Camp Safe Haven. She said she has worked with families in the past that have survived domestic violence and offered them free camping.

Late last year, she said she partnered with local faith-based organization Shepherd’s Hand to help provide food and clothing to these families as well.

“It’s basically Shepherd’s Hand reaching out to help more people,” she said. “It takes the biggest burden off being able to feed your children and clothe your children.”

Lewis said the ministry is “just a baby. We just got it started.”

Currently, she said the organization is helping at least 21 families, some with as many as six children.

The biggest needs for the families are food, clothing and transportation, he said, all of which The Purple Project tries to help provide for them.

Another aspect of the organization, Lewis said, is making sure families know that someone cares.

“They need to know that they’re not alone. That’s the biggest thing is that you feel abandoned and alone, and robbed of your identity,” she said. “We reassure them that they’re not alone and we’re here for them and we’re going to be helping you along the way.”

Lewis said part of what inspired her to start the organization is her work as a foster parent and as well as the organization Safe Haven for Newborns, which is a nonprofit aimed at helping provide a safe process of infant relinquishment.

Lewis said her sister-in-law was also a survivor of domestic violence and now the two of them are partnering to help families in similar situations.

“I’ve always been a servant, I’ve always wanted to serve. I’ve been a foster parent for 25 years,” she said. “The 15 years that we’ve been in Owensboro, we’ve probably had close to 300 kids that have come in and out of our home. It’s been an amazing journey.”

She said the organization is still in need of clothing donations and volunteers. Donations can be dropped off at the Camp Safe Haven location. For inquiries about volunteering, Lewis said anyone can reach out via the Camp Safe Haven or Shepherd’s Hand Facebook pages.

