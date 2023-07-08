FENTANYL AWARENESS

Shown is one of the roughly 175 “angel signs” that lined the lawn Friday around the Daviess County Courthouse for a fentanyl awareness campaign conducted by The Never Alone Nick Rucker Foundation.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

Approximately 175 “angel signs” lined the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse on Friday, telling stories of Kentucky teens and young adults who were killed by fentanyl.

The founder of the nonprofit group that brought the signs to the courthouse said her hope is the signs will raise awareness of how people can ingest fentanyl when they don’t even know they are taking it.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

