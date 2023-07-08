Approximately 175 “angel signs” lined the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse on Friday, telling stories of Kentucky teens and young adults who were killed by fentanyl.
The founder of the nonprofit group that brought the signs to the courthouse said her hope is the signs will raise awareness of how people can ingest fentanyl when they don’t even know they are taking it.
The signs were brought to the county by The Never Alone Nick Rucker Foundation. Angela Parkerson created the foundation after Rucker, her son, died in 2021 after taking half of what he thought was a Percocet pill. Instead, the pill contained fentanyl, a powerful synthetic narcotic.
“He was 24 years old,” Parkerson said Friday. “He was poisoned to death.” The organization is made up of parents and families who have also lost members to fentanyl.
Officials have warned previously that fentanyl is being used to lace other drugs and can be pressed to resemble prescription pills. In April, for example, detectives with the Owensboro Police Department seized more than 400 fentanyl pills in a drug investigation. In January, OPD confiscated over 650 fentanyl pills that had been pressed to look like prescription pain medication.
Last year, there were 15 fentanyl-related deaths in Daviess County, according to county Coroner Jeff Jones. There have been two deaths related to fentanyl so far this year, Jones said previously.
People given what they think is a pill or another drug could be ingesting fentanyl, or the product could be laced with the substance, Parkerson said.
“Most people don’t know fentanyl is present,” she said, “and that’s what kills them.
“It’s happening to kids.”
The signs surrounding the courthouse contained multiple photos of teens and young adults killed by fentanyl.
The foundation does public education work on fentanyl “so we can prevent the next child from dying,” Parkerson said. “We have a mission to bring our ‘angel signs’ to every county in Kentucky.”
The group also has billboards up in a handful of cities across the state.
In addition to raising awareness, the group also advocates for state laws to assist people with treatment and to raise criminal penalties for people who knowingly give fentanyl to a person who dies.
“We do believe people should be held accountable when they do this,” said Parkerson, who hopes the story of her son’s untimely death can help others. “If my son’s death can save people, educate people and protect children, that’s what I’m going to do, because that’s who (Rucker) was.”
