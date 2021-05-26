The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art on Tuesday announced a $2 million capital fundraising campaign, as well as a new website.
A recent $50,000 donation from the Michael E. Horn Family Foundation to the museum has placed the fund drive above the $700,000 mark, according to James F. Naas, chairman of the museum’s board of directors.
The museum began working on the campaign in 2019 following a community feasibility study in which the board of directors retained professional counsel on advancement and development.
Following the study was what OMFA Executive Director Mary Bryan Hood called the museum’s “quiet phase” of fundraising, which took place last year during the height of the pandemic, “which was not the ideal time to raise money.”
“All of this was done with Zoom phone calls and so forth,” Hood said, quite successfully because in the campaign’s first year more than one-third of the goal was raised.
“We have been working diligently behind the scenes all this time, and were very busy during the pandemic,” she said.
The Horn Foundation’s gift proved to be the perfect opportunity to officially announce this fundraising project to the community because it has been a supporter of the museum for many years, and founded Artland, the museum’s free children’s studio and gallery.
Kathryn Crowe, executive director of the Michael E. Horn Family Foundation, said the foundation board members appreciate the work done by the art museum, “and know it is a great asset to Owensboro.”
One-third of the campaign’s $2 million goal will re-establish its Endowment Funds for operations, which was depleted by a fire at the museum in 2003. Another third of the funds with go to capital improvements, including a re-design of Frederica Street entrance and refinements to the museum’s storage areas for its $4 million collections.
Funds will also be used to create additional parking and a storage annex on the site where the current Baker House sits, adjacent to the museum on Ninth Street. The house will be razed, Hood said, and the storage facility will be used to house non-art items, which will further free up space in the museum for exhibitions and programming.
This campaign is led by Naas and supported by a Campaign Cabinet that includes Pam Smith-Wright, Kathryn Raymer, Dr. R. Wathen Medley Jr., B. Dean Stanley, Drew Watson, Jeff Danhauer, Gail Reisz Branch and H. Dean Jones II.
Concurrent with this capital campaign, the museum is also launching a new website, effective June 1. The new site will feature the museum’s contributions to the city’s economic development, cultural tourism, educational efforts, current and future exhibitions, community programming, its permanent collection, a publications program, offsite community services and virtual gallery tours.
Hood said this is an exciting time for the museum, which was established in 1977 in the former Carnegie Public Library, at 901 Frederica St. The museum has continued to grow throughout its more than four decades, with the acquisition of the John Smith Hampden Smith House, which was built in 1859. In 1994, an atrium was added between the Carnegie building and the Smith House. The Smith House and the former Carnegie Library building have given the museum national recognition by their placement on the National Register of Historic Places, according to museum officials.
“It’s a whole new era, a whole new dimension for the museum and its growth,” she said. “We are asking the community and region to help us ensure the museum is here for future generations.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
