For the first time in more than 20 years, voters won’t see Keith Cain’s name among the candidates on the ballot for Davies County sheriff.
A prominent figure at the sheriff’s office for 47 years in all, Cain was first elected sheriff in 1998, and he led the office for going-on 23 years before he stepped down last year. With his cowboy boots and state and national connections, Cain, a Democrat, was so well-known that, some years, no one would even bother to file against him when he ran for reelection.
With Cain’s retirement, Republican candidates Sheriff Barry Smith and Capt. Brad Youngman are competing to lead the office in their own way, with no Democrat seeking the office.
Interest in the campaign can be noted across the city and county, which is dotted with campaign signs for both candidates.
Smith, the department’s chief deputy before being appointed sheriff by Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, said he has Cain’s endorsement in the race. Smith said Cain, prior to his recent retirement, had been part of the sheriff’s office throughout his career.
“For 23 of those (years), he was my sheriff,” Smith said. “I learned a lot from Keith and from the sheriff’s office as a whole.
“To have his (Cain’s) full endorsement helps” the campaign, Smith said. “To still have his support for the campaign and for the office plays a huge part in the day-to-day as we move forward.”
Youngman, who is lead officer for the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department, has the endorsement of the Owensboro Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16.
Youngman, who worked at the Owensboro Police Department and the sheriff’s office as a detective before taking the position with DCPS Police, said he respects Cain’s service, but he has new ideas for the sheriff’s office.
“I’ve known Keith and respected Keith, but the direction I want to take the department is the direction of change,” Youngman said. “There are things I want to do that previous administrations wouldn’t focus on.
“There are things we will do differently, and things we will build on.”
According to a January report by the state Registry of Election Finance, Smith has about $25,300 in the bank for the campaign.
Smith, who was chief deputy prior to being appointed sheriff, said the majority of the donations are from individuals.
“I filed my intent (to run) early last year, and we officially announced in July,” Smith said. “At that time, people started reaching out” with donations. Most of the donations have been delivered in person or by mail, rather than through the campaign’s website.
“I’ve had some contributions there, but for the most part, the contributions have been mailed by check or dropped by the office,” Smith said.
Youngman’s January report to the election finance board said the campaign had raised about $12,000 and had spent about $2,600. Youngman said this week he has about $30,000 in campaign funds.
“We have had a lot of people donate throughout the community, so I would say we are pretty well-funded,” Youngman said.
The COVID-19 pandemic did hamper campaigning a bit last year, when some public events that would normally draw candidates were canceled, Smith said. Events the campaign would have held, such as a fall campaign kickoff, were shelved due to COVID, Smith said.
With lower COVID case numbers this year, “we have been going out to as many events as we can,” Smith said.
The campaign has one fundraising event planned, a March 29 fundraiser barbecue at Victory Lane, 5232 Lee Rudy Road.
“We are looking forward to the next nine weeks, and more and more (opportunities) to speak to the voters and ask for their votes,” he said.
Youngman said the pandemic might have limited the number of events that would have hosted candidates, but “I can’t say it has affected our plans. We still have a lot of plans to reach out to voters,” and the reduction in COVID case numbers “ought to help things.”
The campaign is “doing a little bit of everything” to reach voters, Youngman said.
Youngman said he was “knocking on doors, going to events and doing other forms of online advertising.”
“I think everybody has their own way of receiving messages,” Youngman said. “I think the important thing as a candidate is to make sure you have a variety of platforms” to use, he said.
Smith said some voters he has spoken with have said they would like to see deputies patrolling more on side roads as well as the main roads, and he has already made that request known to staff. Crime rates in the county haven’t changed, compared to prior years, Smith said.
“Our 2021 numbers remain pretty well in line with previous years, and we are fortunate in that,” Smith said.
Smith said he has goals of working closely with Fiscal Court, so commissioners appreciate the office’s law enforcement mission and will be more understanding of request for more patrol deputies. Smith said the county as a whole should see more benefits from being designated a part of the Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.
“I have been here going on 26 years, and the sheriff’s office has always taken great pride in the services they provide Owensboro and Daviess County,” Smith said. “That was personal for retired Sheriff Keith Cain, and it is for me.”
Youngman said people are willing to host campaign events for him, and some events are in the works now that the weather is becoming warmer.
He said voters he has spoken to want more engagement from the sheriff’s office.
“(Some say), ‘We never see the sheriff’s office,’ ” Youngman said. “Drugs are a major topic of conversation. In the city and county, there is a major drug problem.”
Youngman’s goals, if elected, is to create a full-time narcotics unit within the sheriff’s office to work drug cases.
“People seem to like that part of my message,” he said. “I think there’s an appetite for change” at the sheriff’s office.
“What I tell them is the men and women who work at the sheriff’s office are first class,” Youngman said. “We have a great sheriff’s office. In my opinion, we need great sheriff’s office leadership.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.