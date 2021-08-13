Campbell Club coming back to life

From 1989 through 1997, Bill Hughes was chef and manager of the Campbell Club, a private dining facility at 521 Frederica St.
Now, he’s the owner of the 141-year-old building, which closed in 2017, and he’s planning to turn it back into a private dining club in early January after moving the interior into the 21st century.
Hughes left his chef’s hat behind and became a financial adviser from 1997 to 2011, when he opened Bill’s Restaurant at 420 Frederica St.
Now, after a decade there, Hughes has purchased the Campbell Club building and plans to move his operations there.
The name will likely be changed, he said, although he isn’t ready to announce a new name. The cost of a membership also hasn’t been determined.
Hughes said the club once had 562 members.
He’s hoping to attract around 450 members to the two-story, 98-seat club.
A series of open houses will be held in October, so people can see the changes he’s making.
Hughes said he’s working on plans for the building at 420 Frederica St., but doesn’t have a solid plan yet.
The Campbell Club operated at 521 Frederica St. from 1959 to 2017.
Hughes said he wants to bring the building “up to date and modernize the interior with a much lighter palate.”
He declined to say what he paid for the 6,400-square-foot building.
But Hughes said it came fully furnished.
He said the new club will be “much less formal,” without a dress code.
“It’s a new age,” Hughes said.
The emphasis, he said, will be on modern cuisine and “a really, really good wine list.”
In the past, the Campbell Club had a mostly older membership. But Hughes said he wants to attract a 35-and-older crowd.
He plans regular wine- and bourbon-tastings for members.
And Hughes is planning reciprocal agreements with other dining clubs.
He said he won’t be serving lunch in the beginning, but plans to phase it in.
Both Bill’s Restaurant and the Campbell Club buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places and a register of haunted places.
Hughes said he’s not a big believer in ghosts and hasn’t seen any at either place.
But others say they have.
He’s expecting to draw members from southern Indiana.
At Bill’s, Hughes said, “25% to 30% of our business comes from the 812 area code” in southern Indiana.
Although a lot of private dining clubs have closed in the past few years, he said, “people pay to go to the gym.”
And Hughes thinks they’ll pay to join an exclusive dining club.
During his years as a financial adviser, he said, he missed the creativity of his kitchen.
“A really busy Friday or Saturday night in a restaurant is not unlike a sporting event,” Hughes said in 2011. “I want to get back to it.”
The National Register calls the Campbell Club “an outstanding example of Second Empire architecture and one of the most important late Victorian structures in Owensboro.”
It became a private dining club in 1959, organized by Marshall S. Burlew, who named it after his paternal grandmother, Mary Campbell.
That decision saved the building from being razed and replaced by a commercial building like its neighbors.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
