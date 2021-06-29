Six area educators recently were celebrated during Cambellsville University’s 35th annual Excellence in Teaching Award Program Ceremony, which took place virtually this year due to the pandemic.
There were 205 educators honored from 72 school districts across Kentucky.
Susan Bratcher, Stephanie Luckett and Stephanie Gray, all of Owensboro Public Schools, and Daviess County Public Schools educators Nikki Knott, Judy Trunnell and Julie Ford were among those recognized by the university.
According to Campbellsville University, the program is designed to recognize quality teaching and learning taking place throughout schools in the commonwealth. More than 4,368 teachers have been honored since the award ceremony’s inception in 1987.
Bratcher has been teaching kindergarten and first grade at Sutton Elementary School since 2000. Before that, she taught in the Owensboro Catholic Schools system from 1995-99. She earned her bachelor of science degree from Brescia University and her master’s in education from Western Kentucky University.
Luckett is an ELA teacher at Owensboro Middle School and began her career at the school after she graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1992. She has taught at OMS for the entirety of her career, except for 1996-99. She received her bachelor of arts in middle grades education from KWC and has a master’s degree in middle grades education with an endorsement in gifted education from WKU.
Gray is an engineering teacher at Owensboro Innovation Academy, where she has taught for six years. She previously taught math in Henderson County, Ohio County and Daviess County schools before coming to OPS. She received her bachelor of arts in speech communications in 1996 and her master of arts in middle grades education in 2005, both from WKU. She also has a Rank I from the University of the Cumberlands. which she earned in 2020.
Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, said he is grateful to Campbellsville University for its recognition of OPS teachers.
“This past year was especially difficult for teachers across the country, but these three went above and beyond for their students and absolutely deserve this recognition,” he said.
Knott is a preschool teacher at Burns Elementary School. She has been teaching for DCPS since 2013, and before moving to this district she taught preschool for Muhlenberg County Public Schools. She earned a bachelor of science degree in interdisciplinary early childhood education in 2007 and a master’s degree in learning and behavioral disorders in 2010.
Trunnell, a family and consumer science teacher at College View Middle School, has been working for the district since 1993. She began her education career as an English, language arts and math teacher at Burns Middle School. She has been the family and consumer science teacher at CVMS since 2010. She has a bachelor of science degree from Brescia University, which she earned in 1993, and a master’s degree in middle grades math from WKU, which she earned in 1995. She also received a Rank I from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2003.
Ford, who teaches English at Daviess County High School, has been teaching for DCPS since 2005. She also had taught English, and Spanish I and II at Owensboro Catholic High School from 1997-99 and from 2003-05. In 1997 she earned a bachelor of arts degree in secondary education from Brescia University, and in 2005 she received a master’s in education degree in curriculum/instruction from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said that Knott, Trunnell and Ford are dedicated to the district’s mission of putting kids first and ensuring meaningful learning experiences for all students in the classroom.
“They truly exemplify the highest ideals of excellence in teaching as they make a difference in the lives of our students,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
