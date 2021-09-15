Todd Schmitt and Don Wood Jr. drove 13.5 hours from their home in New Jersey to Owensboro for the 18th annual ROMP Fest at Yellow Creek Park this week.
They pulled into the staging area in Reid’s Orchard at 9 a.m. Tuesday — 25 hours before the park opens for campers to set up.
But most recreational vehicle owners who have been to ROMP have their favorite camping spots in the park and they come early to get in line.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, they’ll be able to drive into the park and start setting up.
“We’re the 13th in line,” Schmitt said.
ROMP volunteers said the first RVs arrived at 8:15 a.m.
Last year was tough on them, Schmitt and Wood said, because there was no ROMP or many other festivals.
The coronavirus pandemic shut them all down.
And even though the virus hasn’t gone away, there’s a vaccine now.
“I think it should be a personal choice,” Wood said. “But we’re both vaccinated.”
What makes them drive 13.5 hours to Owensboro each year?
“There’s nothing else like this,” Schmitt said. “It’s the music, the people, the atmosphere. We’ve made a lot of friends here. It was tough not getting to come last year.”
He said he was at ROMP in 2012, when the mercury hit 107 degrees and he was here when it rained so hard one year that he thought he was going to float away.
“I love it here,” Schmitt said.
The two friends say they are “strummers, not pickers.”
Schmitt strums banjo and Wood strums guitar and mandolin.
Down the line of campers, Tim Royal of Owensboro was getting ready for his second year of camping at the festival.
“We’ve come almost every year,” he said. “But we’ve only camped once.”
Asked if he had a favorite band this year, Royal said, “We like it all. I’m a people watcher and this is a great place to watch people.”
Royal said he’s glad the festival is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in the past 72 hours.
“It makes it more safe,” he said.
Bernie Hogan of Henderson was in town for his first ROMP.
“We’ve never been before,” he said. “But my wife wanted to come and we’re just here to have fun.”
Tickets are $40 on Wednesday (Sept. 15), $80 on Thursday, $90 on Friday and $95 on Saturday.
ROMP officials say people are coming from at least 32 states this year.
They expect numbers to be down some because of COVID and the festival being moved from June to September.
In recent years, the crowds have topped the 25,000 mark at least twice.
The lineup includes:
• Wednesday, Sept. 15: Kings Highway, Kentucky Shine and Mama Said String Band. Music starts at 7 p.m.
• Thursday: Wolfpen Branch, Sister Sadie, Sarah Jarosz, Robert Earl Keen, The Lil Smokies and The Josephines.
• Friday: Tommy Emmanuel, Blue Highway, The Price Sisters, Balsam Range, Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), Sam Bush, Full Cord and Hot Brown Smackdown.
• Saturday: Giri & Uma Peters, Full Cord Bluegrass, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Leyla McCalla, Dan Tyminski, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, The Infamous Stringdusters and Town Mountain.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
