Peace, love and relationship building is what Jeremy Camron says education is all about.
Camron, principal at Owensboro Day Treatment, was named the Kentucky Association of School Administrators’ 2022 Administrator of the Year on Wednesday during the organization’s Annual Leadership Institute in Louisville.
“I’ve always felt like serving others is the most important thing you can do in life,” he said, “trying to make an impact and make the world a better place, especially with kids who are struggling. They have a lot of barriers, and I can be someone who can help remove those barriers.”
This is Camron’s 20th year in education. After leaving the U.S. Navy, he became a physical education teacher before moving into roles within alternative educational facilities.
Camron started his path in education in Simpson County, then worked in Daviess County for six years before beginning his administrative roles in Warren County. He has been at Owensboro Day Treatment for five years.
“I have been lucky to be surrounded by so many amazing people and was given the opportunity to take the lead at a state level on legislation,” Camron said. “The shared experience I have working with others has given me a form of expertise that helps me do my job to a higher level.”
More from this section
He is proud that his work advocating for House Bill 194, which was sponsored by Rep. DJ Johnson and Rep. Killian Timoney, was successful, with it having been passed by the General Assembly in April.
HB 194 provides that a student enrolled in a district-operated alternative education program shall be eligible to seek attainment of a high school equivalency diploma under certain conditions.
“I’ve learned by being principal at Owensboro Day Treatment that you should never judge a book by its cover because you never know what a student is dealing with outside of school,” Camron said. “Some put on a shell, some make bad choices because of trauma and some just act out because they’re a teenager. Alternative education is needed because all kids don’t fit into the same block.”
As principal at Owensboro Day Treatment, Camron said he has implemented art classes and STEM opportunities through Project Lead the Way, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit organization that develops STEM curriculum.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said Camron has done a “remarkable” job as principal at Owensboro Day Treatment, as well as in his prior position as college and career readiness coordinator at Apollo High School.
“Jeremy is an idea-centric person and an out-of-the-box thinker when it comes to what is best for kids,” Robbins said. “I salute him on this great professional achievement. It is a recognition that is well deserved among Kentucky education leaders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.