Owensboro Day Treatment (ODT) principal Jeremy Camron was one of two educators to receive the seventh annual David Karem Award of Excellence in Education Policy on Wednesday, June 7 from the Kentucky Board of Education.
The award honors Karem, a former KBE member and state legislator, and is given annually to state policymakers, education leaders or citizens “who have contributed to the improvement of education by serving on national commissions, tasks forces or other significant boards and organizations,” according to a press release sent by KBE.
Camron and Sarah Vivian, principal of The Academy in Franklin County, were selected for the award because of their work getting House Bill 194 passed during the 2022 legislative session.
Because of the bill’s passing, students enrolled in a district-operated alternative education program are eligible to receive a GED under certain conditions.
“Sarah and I work in schools that are monitored and receive funding from the Kentucky Educational Collaborative for State Agency Children (KECSAC),” Camron said. “That means we have all types of students from juveniles in detention, foster kids and wards of the state.”
Camron said ODT is an A6 program school, meaning it serves state agency children from the Department of Juvenile Justice, Department of Community Based Services or Department of Behavioral Health Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities.
However, The Academy in Franklin County is a mix of students from the A5 and A6 programs, a situation that led to the creation of HB 194.
The A5 program is an alternative education program that is a district-operated and district-controlled facility designed to remediate academic performance, improve behavior or provide an enhanced learning experience.
“Many alternative schools have a mix of A6 and A5,” Camron said. “Sarah could have one student classified as part of one program and another student in the other. Only one of those students would be able to take the GED.”
Camron said it didn’t make sense that one student with barriers could have access to the GED test and another student with barriers didn’t.
“We both wanted to do something about it, so we went to the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and had a meeting, but it didn’t go well,” he said. “Without change in the legislation, KDE couldn’t do anything.”
After the meeting with KDE, Camron approached state representatives DJ Johnson, Suzanne Miles and Scott Lewis to get advice on how to go about introducing HB 194.
“It was a great learning experience, and there’s a lot that goes into it,” Camron said.
Johnson later sponsored the bill, along with representative Killian Timoney. Camron said Miles had a hand in helping push the bill along.
“I’m thankful for all of their support,” Camron said. “It went into effect last school year and opened the GED to all district-run alternative schools in the state for kids 17 years old and older who are credit deficient.”
Since the bill went into effect, Camron said it has helped districts across the state.
“It’s taken off in some areas,” he said. “A principal from Fayette County called me to ask about the process and was looking at 170 students who qualified.”
Camron and Vivian were nominated for the David Karem award by the director of KECSAC, along with one other person.
“It’s nice to be recognized for the work we do everyday anyway,” Camron said. “You don’t get into education for the awards. Our greatest goal was to help students with barriers have them removed.”
For Camron, receiving the award acted as confirmation that change can happen.
“It’s a great honor to see how the government can work to do good things,” he said.
Working in alternative education has been the bulk of Camron’s career, and he said having the opportunity to help a student change their life is the most rewarding aspect.
“When I say it’s a life or death opportunity, it really is,” he said. “I’ve had several students who have passed while in my care or after they leave for not so great reasons, from violence to drugs. Everyday is a chance to potentially save a life or help them make changes.”
Camron said the award was a collaborative effort with a “great” team.
“I’m honored to be the face,” he said, “but it takes a good group of people to make the changes you hope to make.”
