Owensboro Day Treatment (ODT) principal Jeremy Camron was one of two educators to receive the seventh annual David Karem Award of Excellence in Education Policy on Wednesday, June 7 from the Kentucky Board of Education.

The award honors Karem, a former KBE member and state legislator, and is given annually to state policymakers, education leaders or citizens “who have contributed to the improvement of education by serving on national commissions, tasks forces or other significant boards and organizations,” according to a press release sent by KBE.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.