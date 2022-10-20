Most people in Owensboro today can’t remember a time when the city wasn’t served by four-lane highways.
After all, it’s been half a century since what’s now I-165 opened on Dec. 15, 1972.
And 52 years since the Audubon Parkway opened on Dec. 18, 1970.
Politicians said at the time that Owensboro was “now open for business.”
The parkways’ roots date to the 1950s.
In 1955, when the federal government began mapping out a system of interstate highways, the routes all bypassed Owensboro.
In 1960, when Kentucky began making plans to build a four-lane toll road connecting Elizabethtown and Paducah, Owensboro and Henderson lobbied for a route along the Ohio River.
Bowling Green and Hopkinsville officials wanted a southern route through their cities.
So, Frankfort decided to split the difference, building what’s now the 136.8-mile Wendell H. Ford Western Kentucky Parkway across the center of western Kentucky, roughly halfway between the northern and southern cities at a cost of $108.5 million.
By the late 1960s, Owensboro officials had complained loudly enough and long enough to secure promises for two parkways — the Audubon between Owensboro and Henderson and the Green River, later the William H. Natcher and now I-165, between Owensboro and Bowling Green.
In 1965, Gov. Edward T. Breathitt instructed Wilbur Smith and Associates to “consider Owensboro as the hub of a highway system and to make studies which would develop projected traffic needs or major arterial highways that radiate from and through Owensboro in all directions.”
Breathitt envisioned an Ohio Valley Parkway, a four-lane toll road from Henderson through Owensboro to Fort Knox.
But plans for I-64 across southern Indiana made that idea impractical, transportation planners decided.
In 1967, when he was running for governor, Louie Nunn promised to build parkways between Owensboro and Henderson and Owensboro and Bowling Green.
The latter was referred to then as the Owensboro-Bowling Green Super Highway.
When the 23.4-mile Audubon Parkway, built at a cost of $26.1 million, opened, Nunn called it “the first link in a corridor of opportunity.”
It is the shortest of the nine parkways in the state.
When the 70.2-mile then-Green River Parkway, built at a cost of $92.5 million, opened, Gov. Wendell H. Ford, an Owensboro native, said, “The impact this can have on our community can be seen in the fantastic development of Elizabethtown after they became a hub center of merging highways.”
But neither parkway was a match for I-65 in traffic volume.
Both saw little traffic in their early years — partly because they were toll roads.
The toll was only 50 cents on the Audubon, but it was $1.50 on the Green River.
Tolls were finally taken off the two parkways on Nov. 21, 2006.
In 2019, when the Natcher became I-165, the city finally got its interstate connection.
Now, local officials are hoping the Audubon will become an interstate spur soon.
