Owensboro City Commissioners began the process of filling the vacant commission seat Monday night, by interviewing the first group of applicants for the position.
Thirty candidates applied to fill the seat, left vacant by the death of Commissioner Larry Maglinger last month. But the field narrowed before Monday’s interviews began at City Hall, when applicants Jim Ivey and Terry Pollard removed themselves from consideration.
Eighteen applicants were interviewed Monday evening. In a format where all the applicants were asked the same four questions, the only moment of surprise was when Reggie Helm used his time to withdraw from consideration behind fellow applicant Rafe Buckner.
The candidates were interviewed in a randomized order.
City Manager Nate Pagan said while state law gives the city 30 days a seat becoming vacant to make an appointment, the state “is silent about the process to fill a vacancy.”
The goal with the interviews was to make the process “open, fair and objective as possible,” Pagan said.
The person selected would serve until the end of the year, and a special election is scheduled for November to fill the seat through 2024, when the entire commission will be up for reelection.
When asked if they would commit to running for reelection in November, a few members of the field said they would not.
“I would fill in over the interim,” applicant Jeremy Camron said, and that the process to fill the seat “is really rushed.”
“Whoever you select is going to have a leg up” in November, Camron said, and that people should have “a bigger window of time” to run for the office.
David Fleischmann said he would not commit to running in November “at this time,” and former City Commissioner Jim Glenn said he would not serve beyond the end of the year if selected.
“I said, ‘what can I do in seven months?’ to advance education in the city, Glenn said. Glenn told commissioners, “I’m only interested in seven months.”
In addition to the election question, the applicants were each given two minutes to introduce themselves. They were also asked about their level of community involvement, their priorities as a commissioner.
Most of the applicants were heavy on community involvement. Many had either served on boards, had been part of city government or had headed public agencies, or had founded or helped found nonprofit groups and public service organizations of their own.
On their priorities, the answers varied in details, but there were recurring themes. In particular, most of the applicants said public safety and economic growth were priorities, while several mentioned the need for providing greater access for workforce education and training.
At times, those priorities tied together.
“Safety is a top priority,” said Andrea “Nikie” Walker, a professor at Brescia University. “But I feel the channel to get to safety is an educated workforce.”
The city should work to support programs that educate workers outside of just four-year college degree programs, Walker said.
“There are most definitely safety issues,” said Gregory Baize, who has been on the board of Audubon Area Community Services and other organizations. The city needs more affordable housing, to prevent people at the economic margins from falling into homelessness,” Baize said.
Meanwhile, high school job programs could help students into careers, while college students need “an incentive to stay here,” Baize said.
On economic development, Jared Revlett, public information officer for Owensboro Public Schools, said, “I believe in supporting local and small businesses, and cutting red tape to make them more successful.”
Revlett also said, “I want to make sure we are keeping the best and brightest in our community,” rather than losing young people to other cities.
Deborah Fillman, former director of the Green River District Health Department and current development director for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said, “the top priority is to work with the other commissioners as a team” on issues of public safety, transportation and housing.
Regarding public safety, Camron, principal at Owensboro Day Treatment, said a priority would be working with schools to create more programs for at-risk students.
“I feel the top priority for me is on the safety side,” Camron said, and that he would want to make the city a partner with the community college and others to help provide jobs for young people.
Buckner, a member of the city parks board and chairman of the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance, said job growth is a priority, and that the city needs to keep addressing flooding issues, and add programs to engage youth.
Buckner said, “I think as a city we can do better,” and “we have some areas of the city that need some attention.”
DeMarcus Curry, a minster who is involved in Breaking the Cycle, the NAACP and the Owensboro Youth Empowerment Summit, among other organizations, said his main focus is “to see what we can do to improve our juveniles.”
Some possibilities include restarting the city’s Youth Council, and Teen Summit, Curry said.
On development, Curry said south Frederica Street should be a focus.
Former Commission Jeff Sanford said the city needs to find more land for economic development, but that “safety is number one,” which means continued financial support for law enforcement and other emergency responders.
“We have got to support these guys,” Sanford said.
Paul Puckett, a member of the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance, said he would focus on issues such as the rights of people in rental housing, and on improving parks and public safety.
“I think violence hurts us all,” Puckett said.
Past experience was a selling point for some applicants.
Former City Commissioner Jay Velotta said he has traveled extensively through his job as an asset manager, and that, “I have seen some of the challenges (other cities) have faced, and how they handled them to a degree.”
Transportation and infrastructure were areas of focus, Velotta said, and that he often has to travel to other cities to catch flights.
“There has to be a better way,” Velotta said.
Tyler Goad, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Naval War College, said, “The particular strength I feel I bring is a unique world view. I’m good at analyzing problems” and finding solutions, Goad said.
Michael Johnson, a former city school board member and Navy veteran, said he founded his own nonprofit, Truth Outreach, which provided food to food banks during the pandemic.
“We became critical to the needs of the city,” Johnson said. “I’m a team leader; I like to lead and I also like to work as a unit.”
Johnson said quality of life was a priority, and that the city could help under-served areas by reallocating existing resources.
“I’m a person who doesn’t reinvent the wheel,” Johnson said.
Curtis Maglinger, one of Larry Maglinger’s sons, said, his father had pride in Owensboro, and that, “I would be honored to fulfill my father’s legacy.”
“I’m the type of leader ... who gets my hands dirty and works side-by-side with others,” Maglinger said.
Maglinger, who has also been on a number of boards, said his focus would be on public safety and “helping support small business and economic development.”
Glenn, who taught at Owensboro Community & Technical College and was also a state legislator, said a goal for this year would be to create incentives for math and reading teachers to work in Owensboro. Students who can’t read and understand math lose thousands of dollars in potential income, which impacts the city, Glenn said.
A program to attract teachers is critical, Glenn said.
“We need that now,” he said.
Tyler Sagardoy, who previously ran for Daviess Fiscal Court, said issues of concern were making the city an affordable place to live for everyone, gun violence, lack of child care and substance abuse.
Sagardoy was critical of the plan to build onto the Owensboro Family YMCA to add space for a new senior center. The plan would be rejected unless “we get buy-in from the seniors,” Sagardoy said.
Thomas Troost, an Air Force veteran who worked in the power industry said, “the top priority is what the people of Owensboro want.”
“I have heard a lot about first responders, and I support them 100%,” Troost said.
When it was his time to speak, Reggie Helm withdrew and advocated for Buckner to be selected.
“I think this vacancy should best go to a young leader, a leader that (brings) unity and diversity,” Helm said. Of Buckner, Helm said, “when you have someone that can motivate and inspire (others) to take action, that’s true leadership.”
Monday’s interviews were only half of the process. After the regular commission meeting today, Tuesday May 16, commissioners will interview the remaining 10 candidates, beginning at 6 p.m.
The commission will then go into closed session to deliberate, with the intent of going back into closed session to vote on an applicant. If the applicant is present, he or she will be sworn in right away, Pagan said.
