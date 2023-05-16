Owensboro City Commissioners began the process of filling the vacant commission seat Monday night, by interviewing the first group of applicants for the position.

Thirty candidates applied to fill the seat, left vacant by the death of Commissioner Larry Maglinger last month. But the field narrowed before Monday’s interviews began at City Hall, when applicants Jim Ivey and Terry Pollard removed themselves from consideration.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.