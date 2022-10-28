Charles Booker, the Louisville Democrat who is running to take the U.S. Senate seat from incumbent Rand Paul, draw large applause Thursday at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Red, White & Blue Picnic.

The crowd on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn wasn’t as large as it has been at previous Red, White & Blue events. But almost every candidate for every local office up for grabs attended the event, along with Booker and candidates for Second District U.S. House of Representatives and the 13th District state House.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

