The big news about the upcoming May primary is that, in the races for state House of Representatives, there won’t be much of a primary in the Daviess County region.
None of the Owensboro-area state representative candidates have a primary challenger this year, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Friday was the deadline to file so the local races for state representatives are set for November.
Two candidates won’t face a challenger on the November ballot at all. Rep. Suzanne Miles, an Owensboro Republican and a member of the GOP majority’s leadership in the House, had no one, either Democrat or Republican, file to run against her. Miles represents the 7th House District.
The same is true of Rep. Scott Lewis, a Hartford Republican in the 14th District, which includes a portion of Daviess County. Lewis won’t have a challenger on the ballot in November.
In the 10th District, Henderson Rep. Rob Wiederstein, the Democratic incumbent, won’t have a primary, but he will face Republican Jonathan Dixon, of Corydon, in November. The 10th District also includes a portion of Daviess County.
Rep. Jim Gooch, a Providence Republican who switched parties in early 2016 and has been a member of the GOP majority since then, will face Sacramento Democrat Art McLaughlin in November. Gooch represents the 12th District, which covers McLean and Webster counties and parts of Hopkins and Daviess counties.
The 13th District, which includes the city of Owensboro, won’t have a primary for either Rep. Jim Glenn, the Democratic incumbent, or DJ Johnson, the Republican who lost the seat in 2018 and is campaigning to regain it. Johnson and Glenn will face each other for the third time in November.
In Muhlenberg County, Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty won’t have a primary. She’ll face Democrat Crystal Chappell in November. Chappell is the sole Democrat in the race.
Rep. Dean Schamore, a Hardinsburg Democrat, will likewise not have a primary and will campaign against Republican Josh Calloway in the fall.
There aren’t any races for state Senate in the Owensboro region this year.
In Daviess County’s other race for state office, there won’t be a primary for Daviess District Court judge. With only candidates Misty Miller and Nick Payne in the race, both advance to November without the need for a primary.
On the national level, Kentucky 2nd District Congressman Brett Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, will have a primary fight. He’ll face Brandenburg Republican Kathleen Free in May, with the winner facing Democrat Hank Linderman in November. The 2nd District includes Daviess County.
The busiest primary in Daviess County and in the state will be for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by longtime incumbent Mitch McConnell. Currently, there are 10 Democrats seeking the party nomination in May, and seven Republicans are looking to unseat McConnell.
The primary is May 19.
While the filing deadline has closed for state offices, candidates for the local offices of Owensboro mayor and City Commission, Whitesville City Commission, Owensboro and Daviess County boards of education, and soil and water conservation district supervisors won’t close until June 2.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
