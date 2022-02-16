Cape Air and Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport announced a new flight schedule Tuesday that has midday flights to and from Nashville and St. Louis departing about two hours later than the previous schedule.
Tristan Durbin, airport director, said during the regular OWB board meeting that the schedule began Feb. 1.
“The goal of this is to offer some more advantageous schedules for the traveling public,” he said. “For the most part, the beginning and the end of the day has remained the same, but the flights in the middle have changed a fair amount to try and be more advantageous for connecting flights.”
“You will get a lot more exposure in Nashville with these times.”
Board member Clay Ford asked Durbin what results he anticipates seeing from the modified flight times.
“I think we will see more travelers being able to connect on the flight from Nashville to Owensboro earlier in the day,” Durbin replied. “The later flights that are being affected, I don’t think those will affect a lot of passengers.”
Durbin said OWB has made some changes to how customers can purchase tickets on the airport’s website — www.flyowb.com. A new tool will allow travelers to book connecting flights at other airports.
“Currently, all they can do is book from here to Sanford (Florida), Nashville or St. Louis,” he said. “It is going to allow travelers an easier way to book tickets. I think that is a great tool for the traveling public.”
Durbin said OWB will be featured in both the upcoming Kentucky Economic Development Guide and Aviation View Magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.