Near record inflation this year is causing Cape Air to lose money on its essential air service contract for Owensboro.
So, the airline will file a motion to terminate its service to the city, Tristan Durbin, director of Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, told his board Tuesday.
But that’s just a formality, he said.
Cape Air plans to bid on a new contract, Durbin said.
And while the U.S. Department of Transportation seeks new bids, nothing will change, he said.
That means daily air service to Nashville and St. Louis will continue and the price of tickets will not change, Durbin said.
He said the process of accepting bids for the government subsidy to fly to and from Owensboro will take about four to five months.
Other airlines will also be able to bid for the contract.
Four airlines bid on the service in 2019.
The board voted to hire Ailevon Pacific Aviation Consulting to help it with its recommendation to DOT about which airline it prefers.
The board has been wanting jet service for sometime and is hoping an airline with jets will be among the bidders.
Cape Air has served the city since 2011.
Durbin said under the essential air service program, federal subsidies to airlines are limited to a profit of 5%.
He said Cape Air hasn’t been making that for several months.
The price of aviation fuel has gone from $1.99 in September 2021 to $3.49 in September 2022.
Although Allegiant Air serves the city with flights to Orlando, Florida, it only flies two days a week and only to one city.
That allows Owensboro to keep its essential air service to hubs in St. Louis and Nashville.
