Paul Cappiello, director of the 60-acre Yew Dell Botanical Gardens in Crestwood since 2002, will be the featured speaker at the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens’ first Lunch, Listen & Learn program of the year on Tuesday.
Yew Dell, northeast of Louisville in Oldham County, has a staff of 24 people working alongside 500 volunteers.
The facility has an operating budget of $1.4 million.
A native of New York, Cappiello builds and races high-end bicycles in his spare time and also builds and paddles ultralight wooden boats — canoes and kayaks.
Yew Dell currently has four major capital construction projects underway.
Two years ago, it launched its biggest project — a $4 million commercial nursery.
Cappiello’s March 10 presentation is called, “A Botanical Gentleman With Flair.”
This is the 14th year for the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s lunch series, which was originally known as “Walk & Talk.”
Programs begin at 11:30 a.m. in The Garden Cottage.
Lunch is prepared by The Chefs of The Garden.
Tickets are $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers.
Reservations are required.
They can be made by calling 270-993-1234 or emailing wkbg@bellsouth.net.
This year’s lineup includes Veena Sallan, “Fruits That I Brought To America With Me; Bounty That I’ve Found in America” on April 14; Rebecca Eggers, “Herbs On Our Window Sill” on July 14; “Healthy, Happy Me Jamboree Mind & Body, Folk Art, Fall Gardening” on Aug. 11; and Candance Castlen Brake and Candy Arnold Oakes, “Falling Close To The Apple Tree” on Oct. 13.
The Garden is at 25 Carter Road.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
