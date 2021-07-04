The temperature had just reached 80 degrees Saturday when the Sunset Cruisers’ monthly Downtown Cruise-In got underway.
The July theme was “modern muscle” — powerful cars like Chargers, Challengers, Camaros, Corvettes and Mustangs that have a lot of horsepower and have been built since 2000.
And Jeff Johnson of Ferdinand, Indiana, was in his element.
He sat in the shade along Allen Street, behind his 2018 white-and-red Trans Am.
Johnson said he picked it up new in August 2018 and has only put 16,000 miles on it.
What’s the fastest it’s been driven?
“135 in a controlled environment,” he said. “And it still had more to give.”
Johnson said he tries to make it to the Cruise-In each month.
Over on Second Street, Butch Locke of Lewisport was resting behind his 1966 Mustang.
“I had a ’65 Mustang, same color, years ago,” he said. “But we started having kids and Mustangs aren’t built for people in the back seat.”
So, he moved up — or back, depending on your viewpoint — to a family car.
Five years ago, with the kids grown, Locke found the ’66 Mustang and got it.
It had been restored back in 2000, he said.
Locke said he’s a regular at the Cruise-In too.
Over on Frederica Street, Larry Tinius of Philpot was at his first Cruise-In as a participant.
He spent 10 years getting his 1930 Ford Model A sedan road worthy.
That included putting in a Jaguar chassis and a Chevrolet motor.
“The first long trip I’ve made is to here today,” Tinius said. “I’ve driven around Philpot to check it out.”
He said he’s been at the Cruise-Ins as a spectator a lot of times.
But Saturday was his first chance to show off his own car.
In 2013, the car club moved its monthly cruise-ins from Towne Square Mall to downtown in an effort to help bring more people downtown at a time when Smothers Park was still under construction and the convention center hadn’t opened.
And it has continued to host them on the first Saturday of each month from April to October.
These days, the vintage vehicles, along with newer ones, line Second Street — and the side streets — between Daviess and Frederica streets each month.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.