The Street Legends car show turned the key for its 15-year celebration Friday at Diamond Lake Resort.
According to Visit Owensboro’s website, the show, which continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, has taken place since 2007 and has been voted as one of the top 20 events in the Southeastern United States and one of the premiere automotive events in the region.
Janie Cecil, spokeswoman for event, said that this year has already exceeded expectations in terms of pre-registration.
“(We had) over 192 (registrations),” Cecil said. “That’s almost about 50 more than we’ve ever had.”
And if pre-registration is any indication of what attendance numbers will be like this weekend, Cecil remains optimistic.
“If considering how my phone’s been blowing up (with calls), and if the weather cooperates, it should be huge!” Cecil said. “The big thing about car shows is the weather.”
The show is expected to have more than 300 cars on display, along with a 50/50 pot, door prizes, hourly $100 cash drawings, a balloon twisting performance and drawings for American Patriot Getaways vacation rentals.
The event also has more than $3,000 in cash prizes for registered vehicles, There is also a trophy, made out of car parts, for “Car of the Year.” Cecil said the trophy will be in honor of Street Legends announcer Steve Richmond, who passed away last year due to COVID-19.
“This year, we have renamed the trophy to the ‘Steve Richmond Memorial,’ and his wife and their family are going to pick out a car (in his honor),” Cecil said.
Family and the show seem to go hand-in-hand.
David Neal of Midway, Indiana, brought his 1947 Chevy 3800 truck that he built with his son. Going to shows has become a common ritual for the pair.
“We’ve been to tons of car shows these past five years,” Neal said. “We go to Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky — basically within a two-hour radius.”
Robert Sosh, from Philpot, showed up with his “off the wall” 1948 Postal Jeep, which he built in memory of his friend, as well as to entertain some crowd members.
“We love coming to these car shows,” Sosh said. “Mostly for kids, they can play around on (the Postal Jeep), climb in it, (and it brings) smiles.”
Sosh was born into a family of car fanatics, with his father building hot rods and painting for numerous body shops.
“I grew up in it; it’s kinda my grassroots,” Sosh said. “I started out with Hot Wheels when I was kid, and now here we are with full-size hot rods. You dream it, we build it.”
Others, like Debbie King of Beaver Dam and Teresa Johnston of Hartford, were in attendance to root on family members.
“My husband loves cars. That’s one of the main reasons we come,” King said. “(And) the excitement of my grandson putting his (1971 Chevy C10) truck in the car show.”
“(My) grandson Landon is putting his car in (the show) — a 2009 Dodge Challenger,” Johnston said. “He’s only 15, but it’s his (own) car.”
The final night of the event will close with a performance by piano man Terry Lee & His Million Dollar Band at the Good Time Theater at the resort, with special guests Barry and Marla Potter.
All proceeds from the car show will go to St. Joseph’s Peace Mission for Children Inc. in Owensboro.
