The Corvette Lovers Vette Club hosted its 8th annual Yellow Creek Park Car Show on Saturday, with approximately 100 cars on display.
Debbie Johnson, club president, said the show is held at the park to support the local park system and to draw spectators to the area.
“That’s a lot of the reason we’re here,” she said. “There was a club that hosted the show before we took it over eight years ago, and the park just wanted it to be continued, so our club decided to take on the challenge, and we’ve been doing it ever since.”
Because of the chance of rain Saturday, Johnson was concerned about the potential for low attendance. But that turned out not to be an issue, as there was a solid turnout.
“Today we have right at 100 cars, and I was celebrating,” she said. “Normally we’ll have anywhere between 100 and 200 cars on a nice, sunny day.”
While hosted by the Vette Club, the show is open to all vehicle makes and models.
“Obviously Corvettes are welcome, and we all have a soft spot for Corvettes, but we have all makes,” Johnson said.
Johnson said her favorite part of hosting the show is interacting with the people who attend.
“We all have something in common, which is the love of our cars and our appreciation for cars, no matter what they are,” she said. “Walking around, talking to people and enjoying the day together is my favorite part.”
Jerry Main was showing his 2012 Ford Roush Mustang in the show for the third time, but he has been entering his car in shows for 11 years and is president of the Mustang Mafia of Southern Indiana in Evansville.
Entrants of the car show had the chance for their vehicles to be judged in different categories: First, second and third by decades; Top 50; Best in Show; and the Club Memorial trophy.
The judges base their scores off four components, including the exterior, the interior, the engine compartment and the chassis/running gear.
In past years, there has only been one Best in Show winner. But this year, the Vette Club decided to have a winner for both older and newer models. Dan Buckman’s 1951 Chevrolet truck and Aaron Stiles’ 2005 Ford GT took Best in Show honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.