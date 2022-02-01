Last summer, when car dealerships across the country were hit with a shortage of new vehicles, local dealers were hoping their lots would be filled with new vehicles again by now.
But that hasn’t happened.
“We’re getting in some inventory, but not as much as we’d like,” Duke Brubaker, general manager and president of Champion Ford Lincoln Mazda, said Monday.
He said Ford is offering pre-sales deals — ordering the vehicle a customer wants — with a 120-day delivery guarantee and incentives that customers can’t get when buying a vehicle on the lot.
“We might get 10 cars in, but only two or three go on the lot because the others were pre-sold,” Brubaker said. “I don’t see our lot filling up anytime soon.”
Last year, the main problem was the semiconductor chip shortage that began when factories in Taiwan and China closed in 2020 to try to stop the coronavirus pandemic.
“They tell me it’s no longer just a chip shortage,” Brubaker said. “It’s a shortage of everything.”
When new cars became scarce, people turned to used cars.
And the prices shot up to almost new car levels.
“Used cars are still going up a little, but not like last year,” Brubaker said. “If you have an extra car, it’s a good time to sell. We’re very aggressive about buying cars off the street.”
‘Might be late 2024’He said, “I’ve read that it might get better this summer or it might be late 2024. Nobody seems to know.”
John Moore, president and chief executive officer of Don Moore Automotive, said, “New cars are coming in, but probably 70% have been pre-sold. It’s better than it was, but it’s still not enough to fill up lots.”
He said, “We normally have a four to five month inventory of new cars, but we haven’t been there for months.”
Moore said new vehicles are selling at a high pace, “but not used cars so much because prices are so high.”
He said, “Manufacturers aren’t selling new cars to rental companies, so they’re bidding on used cars at auction just like we are.”
That helps drive up prices.
“It’s a great time to trade a used car,” Moore said. “New car prices are up 5% to 7%. Used are up 25% to 35%.”
He said it will likely be six months before his car lots are full again.
“But I thought that six months ago,” Moore said. “I’m hopeful we’ll have more inventory by fall. It’s just so hard to predict with omicron and all that’s going on.”
Jerry Ray Davis, owner of Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep, said, “Our inventory has come up a little since summer. New cars are still coming in. But we’re doing a lot of pre-orders. So our inventory isn’t building very fast. But it’s coming up a little.”
He said, “We’re not hearing anything from the manufacturers about when things might get back to normal.”
Tommy Tapp Jr., general manager of Tapp Motors, said, “We’ve been blessed. Our inventory hasn’t been that low. Prices are a little higher, but we try to buy local and not go to the auctions. Some places are charging more than retail for used cars. It’s a different world, but we haven’t bee affected too much.”
Cars.com said in January, “Patience may be a virtue, but it’s likely even the most forbearing car shoppers are fed up with empty dealer lots and stubbornly high prices both for new and used vehicles.”
It said, “According to a December 2021 report from analytics firm IHS Markit, U.S. inventory levels are at their lowest levels since the global financial crisis of the late 2000s, but the needle is moving in the right direction for vehicle production.”
The article added, “Although the microchip shortage continues to be a significant disruptor, automakers are learning to adapt to the tight supply to keep production lines moving. Sooner-than-anticipated restoration of semiconductor manufacturing in Asia may ease the chip shortage to some degree in 2022.”
Rock bottom inventoriesThe site said, “According to Tyson Jominy, J.D. Power’s vice president of data and analytics, vehicle inventory is still at rock-bottom levels despite the recent production recoveries.
“Inventory ended November near all-time record lows, right at about 850,000 units on the ground or soon to be arriving at dealerships,” Jominy said. “In 2018 [by contrast], the industry retailed just shy of 1.4 million new vehicles in December, so we are starting with inventory at 60% of the typical sales pace, or with just over two weeks of supply on the ground.”
Automotive News reported that as of Dec. 1, Honda’s inventory stood at 59,800 vehicles, down 83% from the 346,100 units the automaker had at the same time in 2019.
Toyota’s inventory dropped 75% between December 2019 and 2021.
Ford’s inventory was down 66%, to 214,800 units as of Dec. 1 from 633,000 units two years prior.
J.D. Power’s monthly forecast said the average price of a new vehicle was estimated at a record $44,043 for November, up 18% from a year earlier.
Cars.com said the median listing price for all used cars in December 2021 was $25,242, up from $17,493 two years before.
That’s a 44% increase.
Automotive News has said that it’s possible that used car prices could drop 20% to 30% later this year or early next year
Cars.com said, “If putting off a car purchase for a year or two is a viable option, it could be best to do so. The benefits may include an expanded pool of vehicles to choose from, plus a gradual drop in prices as the market moves toward some semblance of normal.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
