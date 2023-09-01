The driver of a school bus and a pickup truck were both transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Thursday afternoon after their vehicles collided on Kentucky 81.

Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman said the bus was stopped in the 7700 block of Kentucky 81 at 2:55 p.m. A student was getting off the bus when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck.

