The driver of a school bus and a pickup truck were both transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Thursday afternoon after their vehicles collided on Kentucky 81.
Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman said the bus was stopped in the 7700 block of Kentucky 81 at 2:55 p.m. A student was getting off the bus when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck.
Youngman said the student was knocked to the ground, but was uninjured. The driver of the bus complained of pain and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The driver of the pickup was also taken to Owensboro Health to be evaluated, Youngman said.
None of the students on the bus were injured.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
