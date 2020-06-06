The coronavirus pandemic has made a shambles of this year’s public events calendar.
But it’s not going to stop the fourth annual Cardboard Boat Race at Diamond Lake Resort, 7301 Hobbs Road, near West Louisville.
Brian Smith, who owns the resort with his wife, Janice, said, “We’re still planning it for 1 p.m. on June 13. And we’ll Livestream it on our Facebook page.”
Rules say the boats must be built with nothing but corrugated cardboard and duct tape.
And they are propelled through a course with nothing but cardboard and duct tape oars.
The boat has to be big enough to hold two people, who are at least 10 years old.
Life jackets are required, but Diamond Lake provides the life jackets.
“We had eight boats the first year and 17 last year,” Smith said. “I’m hoping for at least that many this year.”
He said, “It’s going to be a hoot. I just love it. This is my favorite event of the year.”
But the event will be a little different from past years because of the pandemic.
“We’ll only allow occupants of the boats to be in the pits this year and people watching will need to stand apart,” Smith said.
He said, “I want to do it safely. I’m not encouraging a crowd.”
Last year’s event drew several hundred spectators, who watched from the shade along the lake bank.
None of the boats really sank — although three capsized.
Prizes are awarded for best design and most spirited crew.
And there’s a Titanic award “for the most glorious way to sink,” Smith said. “You have to sink with style.”
All the boats have to be attached by a rope to a plastic gallon jug “so we can pull the boat back up” after it sinks, he said.
The lake is only 6 1/2 feet deep, Smith said.
Cardboard boat racing has been around for more than 40 years.
Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, claims to be the birthplace of the sport in 1976.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.