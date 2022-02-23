Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid recently pledged $80,000 to organizations throughout Kentucky to fund “care closets,” $10,000 of which was donated to the Daniel Pitino Shelter.
The closets will be stocked with personal care products, including toothbrushes and toothpaste, soap, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, laundry detergent, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products and more.
More than 4,000 Kentuckians will experience homelessness on any given day, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. The care closets and donated funds are meant to provide some relief for those individuals.
While the Pitino shelter already has a stock of hygiene supplies that it provides for clients, programs director Cheryl Moore said the grant will enable the shelter to expand its outreach and limit barriers to access for hygiene products.
“A lot of times, when people present for services … individuals, they just have the items they might have on hand,” Moore said. “They don’t have hairbrushes or socks or underwear, because a lot of these individuals, they’ve just been going from place to place trying to stay alive and warm and safe.
“They don’t have the luxury like you and I to just go to the store and purchase these items.”
Most of the funds individuals experiencing homelessness have typically go toward shelter or food, she said.
The grant provides more funding to grant access to basic necessities that many experiencing homelessness simply do not have, she said.
“They can just walk in, present for service, and let us know what they need, and we will take them back there, and we will help them,” she said. “There’s no shame, there’s no judgment, there’s no stigma attached to it.”
Moore said the grant has enabled the shelter to further grow its service and not only provide more to those in need, but also provide for children and babies as well by providing diapers, baby food, bottles, formula and other essentials.
Additionally, she said, there are no limits to how much an individual can take or how often they can receive assistance through the care closet.
“This allows us to expand on a service we already have, and I am just so grateful,” she said, “because that means more individuals will be able to access services and get help, and that just means the world to us.”
