Care Net Owensboro recently opened its new facility at Sweeney and 18th streets.
In November 2018, the faith-based nonprofit that provides free tests for pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections — to name a few services — bought the former Independence Bank branch.
The project’s total cost, including renovations and furnishings, was more than $650,000, said Lisa Hyland, executive director.
Three donors paid for the building. Then, Care Net raised the money to complete the project.
Down to the furnishings, everything was paid for before Care Net moved in.
“The community really rallied behind this project,” said Lisa Merritt, community relations coordinator.
Several professionals provided free labor and services. Lighting and plumbing fixtures were donated.
Other items were heavily discounted.
Local grants paid for ultrasound machines and exam tables.
“Donors did it all,” Hyland said.
The 18th Street facility is the first home Care Net has owned.
The nonprofit started out in a rented space at 18th and Frederica streets.
In 2007, Care Net moved to an office suite at 922 Triplett St. In that location, it had about 1,200 square feet dedicated to client use.
By comparison, the new facility has 4,500 square feet.
Care Net has more than 1,500 client visits annually.
The new building has three intake rooms, compared to only one at the former facility.
The 18th Street building has a lab. In its former location, laboratory work was performed in a combined utility/restroom.
“It’s a big deal to have a lab because we are a medical facility,” Hyland said.
An area near the foyer is dedicated to volunteers, who used to be crammed into a small space near front office staff.
The new facility has a medical wing where the former bank’s drive-thru window was located. That end of the building contains two ultrasound/exam rooms and three intake rooms.
Each intake room — where clients are taken for private consultations after check-in — is decorated differently and gives off a homespun vibe.
“We were wanting a warm and inviting place because many of our clients are in crisis and may be anxious,” Merritt said.
In the education unit, walls are filled with large-scale photos of former clients holding their babies.
And, for the first time, Care Net has a prayer room.
Care Net is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For more information or to make an appointment, call or text 270-685-5077. Services are free and confidential.
During the past couple of years, the nonprofit’s client visits have increased by about 20% annually, Hyland said. With increased visibility in the new 18th Street location, she believes it will jump even more in the future.
“ … We’re looking forward to what God will do in this new facility,” Hyland said. “ ... We expect big things.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
