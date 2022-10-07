I had several good friends in high school and I like to think Charlie Westerfield was among the best of them.
I didn’t see a lot of Charlie after our school days. I dropped out and joined the U.S. Navy and Charlie went into business for himself.
I guess I had been at the Times-News in Hartford for some 29 years when seemingly out of nowhere Charlie walked in the front door for a surprise visit.
It was near lunch time so my friend and I went over to Beaver Dam for a bite to eat.
One thing led to another and Charlie asked why I decided on a journalism job in Ohio County at a much smaller newspaper than which I previously worked.
I told him the same thing crossed my mind the first time I walked through the front door, but that it didn’t take me long to find out I had made great move. I knew he wasn’t overwhelmed with my reply but that really didn’t matter.
Charlie remained my friend and I, in his mind, remained a mystery.
Funny thing about jobs and how our lives spin through them.
I remember when I was just a very little boy and my oldest sister, Louise, thought for reason I might end up in the world of music and to that end she purchased one those little pianos you sit on the floor and play with.
And when I say “play it” had absolutely nothing to do with music.
Anyway, I listened to a million country music songs and paid more attention to the music than the words. And why not? Pianos didn’t play words.
After banging on those keys 5,000,000 times I finally managed to put a few in the right order and come up with a tune. Louise liked what she heard and just knew I was on my way to becoming a concert pianist.
I replaced my absent high school diploma with a Navy GED and following my discharge I used my right to the GI Bill of Rights financing to enter Brescia University.
Among my selected courses were history and art. I thought, that set me on a new course.
I did very well at pencil drawing and that turned my attention to a possible job as a commercial artist. I then ran into a lady who was a wonderful artist who spent a lot of her time teaching oil painting. I joined in and ended up very proud of a painting I did of a mountain scene.
It hangs in my living room today.
And Charlie doesn’t know I spent more than 46 years at that little old newspaper in little old Hartford and loved every minute of it.
I was a Catholic and a Democrat and that mixture wasn’t, early on, very high on the popularity list. But I didn’t try to convert anybody and Brother Glen Armstrong, then pastor of the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, was one of my best friends.
