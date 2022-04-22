It’s been almost seven decades ago, and I’m still wondering how I ever managed to end up in the journalism business.

It’s been longer than that since I dropped out of high school and made a joke out of myself to my mom and family.

I still wonder what ever happened to Ben Hayden, the Kingsport, Tennessee, newspaper editor who saw something in me that I seriously doubt anybody else would have ever seen. If he’s in Heaven — and I know he is — then one of his calling cards was working a miracle with me.

I still wonder how I managed to survive being thrown over the side of the U.S.S. Roanoke in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean by two of my best friends. And I still wonder how I ever thought of those two guys as friends.

One of my biggest wonders came that day when Don Wilkins, then the successor to my position of editor at the Times-News in Hartford, told me he had nominated me for possible membership in the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame

And I still was wondering when Don was on hand in Lexington, along with all the members of my family, when that tremendous honor was passed my way. Don now is in a responsible position with the Messenger-Inquirer. Thanks, Don. Like that publisher down in Kingsport, you too worked a miracle.

How about that for a guy who was originally headed for nowhere and had no idea how he was going to get there. A non-swimmer gets tossed into an ocean and survives, an almost-nobody job seeker walks into a newspaper office looking perhaps for a janitor’s job and ends up in the journalism hall of fame.

His mom was proud that he ended up in journalism but didn’t understand how. His only brother wondered how he paid his way in, and some other folks who remembered him dropping out of high school wondered if every journalism school in the nation had gone out of business.

Wonderment went out of control when it was learned I taught a semester of journalism at Brescia University in 1964.

So here I sit in front of my laptop on the breakfast bar in my kitchen, still wondering if I’m going to have a column ready for Friday’s paper with the words coming harder than a politician’s hopes for a second term.

Doubts never disappear, questions continue to go unanswered, and I keep looking for another miracle worker.

• For many of the first years of my long life, I thought, without doubt, that our nation was the greatest ever. I still feel that way, but entanglements are starting to cloud my judgement.

They tell us our economy is good, but the government continues to pass out free money. We look at a food market with a lot of disdain before walking in, and the price of gasoline brings tears to our eyes.

Our war with death-dealing viruses continues at a scary pace, and our employment problems are strange indeed. And making everything else worse is the fact that we’re looking at Russia with blood in our eyes.

What was that I said about miracles?