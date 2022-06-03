When Hunter Hinton came home from college to help is mother and younger siblings through his mother’s illness, his grandmother told him he needed to also get on with his life.
“My grandmother told me I wasn’t going to come home and do nothing,” Hinton said in a recent interview.
Although Hinton had initially considered pursuing a career in medicine, a sign about careers in law enforcement at Owensboro Community & Technical College caught his interest.
“I wanted to be a doctor, but life happens,” he said. “This is the next best thing, because I always wanted to help people.”
Hinton received his associate’s degree from OCTC and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix. Although he was interested in law enforcement, he pursued other interests as well.
Hinton worked as recreation director at the H.L. Neblett Center and as an instructional aid at Cravens Elementary before joining the Owensboro Police Department in 2011. He didn’t give up his work with children; when not at OPD, Hinton works as a intervention specialist at Cravens, a job that has let him be in school with his kids.
In addition to being a detective in the criminal investigations division, Hinton is a member of OPD’s hazardous device unit, the recruiting team, the bicycle unit and has worked as a ballistics examiner and training officer.
“I stay really busy,” Hinton said.
Like all new OPD officers, Hinton started in patrol.
“Patrol, I think, will help you prepare for the next phase,” Hinton said. “Some of the things you learn in patrol cross over into being a detective.”
Hinton said he wasn’t necessarily looking to move into investigations, but that he was interested in advancing in the department.
Hinton said he is open-minded when meeting people during investigations.
“I try not to judge when I encounter people,” he said. “I give them the benefit of the doubt.
“Knowing how to talk to people, communication, is key. If you can’t communicate, you won’t be successful.”
Patrol officers, who speak with people on calls every day, develop people skills, Hinton said, along with an ability to organize that is very helpful for detectives.
“It all goes back to patrol; everything we do, we document,” he said.
While Hinton enjoyed patrol, he said he likes working in the investigations division.
“I love working as a team” with the other detectives, he said. “It’s not just me. I have partners working with me. It’s like my family away from my family.”
Hinton said his family has made his careers in education and law enforcement possible.
“I have an amazing wife,” he said. “She’s very supportive, and always has been, of what I do. Just her support motivates me, and she understands that sometimes I have to go in the middle of the night” to a crime scene or incident.
Hinton, who has a large extended family, likes to fish when he’s not working, though he doesn’t eat what he catches.
“I’ll catch them, clean them up and give them away,” he said, noting that it is the peace that accompanies fishing that most appeals to him. It “gives you a chance to clear your mind, and it teaches you how to be patient.”
Hinton said his work at OPD is flexible, with every day being different from the one before, but that it is always rewarding.
“Every day I come to work gives me the opportunity to do something better for this community,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
