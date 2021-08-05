During an early childhood education and child care roundtable discussion on Wednesday, Carltez Hampton said the assistance funds the H.L. Neblett Center received from the CARES Act was a life-saver.
“We would not have survived this last year without it,” said Hampton, Neblett Center director of childcare and afternoon enrichment program.
The Prichard Committee hosted the roundtable discussion at the Hampton Inn & Suites as part of its Early Childhood Education Initiative being funded by the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro.
In January, the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro donated a $500,000 multi-year grant to the Prichard Committee to assist in this endeavor. This grant is part of a $4 million Early Childhood Education Initiative being funded by the PLFO.
The Prichard Committee has hired Benjamin Gies to lead the effort.
Gies led the roundtable, which included 2nd District U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican.
Also included in the roundtable discussion were local childhood education and care center stakeholders, including Hampton, Neblett Center employee Clara Frakes, CEO of the YMCA John Alexander and Janet Land, Settle Memorial United Methodist Church preschool director.
The event was meant to be a way for the congressman to hear about how the COVID-19-relief dollars were spent locally on child care, and early childhood education, and how there is still a need for more assistance, Gies said.
He said while the government has funded child care centers well throughout the pandemic, those funds supplemented an already crippled sector.
“Even before the pandemic, 50% of Kentuckians lived in what is considered a child care desert,” he said, stating that many families don’t have access to affordable or quality child care, which inhibits them from working.
Due to the pandemic, he said, the commonwealth is receiving the most investments in child care than it has in a long time, but the key will be how to make that sustainable.
Child care facilities did receive a lot of federal funding over the last year, but they already needed a lot, he said.
Guthrie said he and others in Congress understand that plight.
“We want people to have a good career, and to do that you have to have a safe and quality place to send your kids,” he said.
The first marching orders toward this initiative have been seeking out individuals to participate in a coordinating committee.
Earlier this month, the Prichard Committee and the PLFO held a luncheon, in which they appealed to several influential individuals in the community to join this committee. Of the 40 they invited, 36 committed.
One of the first actions of the coordinating committee will include a landscape analysis of what the early childhood ecosystem looks like in Owensboro and Daviess County, along with a needs assessment.
Gies said the community action committee will meet Aug. 25 in Owensboro.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.