Don Camden, Cargill’s integration leader for Owensboro Grain, will be the keynote speaker at the 43rd annual Farm City Breakfast on Saturday.
The event will be at 7:30 a.m. at Daviess County High School.
Cargill closed on its purchase of the 117-year-old Owensboro Grain last month.
The company was founded by William Wallace Cargill in Iowa in 1865.
Today, it has a presence in approximately 70 countries, with about 150,000 employees.
According to Forbes, Cargill is the largest private company in the United States with annual revenue of around $134.4 billion.
Camden joined Cargill Inc. in Iowa in their Ag Industry trading business in 1999.
He later moved to the Cargill hub in Minneapolis and traded export soybean meal for their North America Region.
In 2008, Camden relocated to North Carolina where he led the Crush trading group and then led the commercial activities for Cargill’s Eastern US Region grain and oilseed processing businesses.
Last year, he began working on strategy projects for Cargill SAP Functional Training and this year, he became integration leader for Cargill’s acquisition of Owensboro Grain.
Ole South Barbeque will cater the event, which is sponsored by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Agriculture Committee and the Farm Bureau.
Jeff Nalley, WBIO radio farm director, will be the emcee.
The annual Humanitarian Award will be presented.
Tickets are $7.
They’re available at the chamber office, 200 E. Third St., or the Daviess County Farm Bureau office, 3329 Wathens Crossing.
The Farm City Breakfast returned last year after being canceled by the coronavirus pandemic in 2021.
In recent years, the event has drawn 500 or so people.
In 1979, the first breakfast at Gabe’s Restaurant drew about 125.
