Lynn Whitehouse, director of occupational health and safety for the state of Kentucky, presents the Governor's Safety Award to Carhartt's Madisonville Cutting Facilities general manager Randall Payne.

 Matt Hughes | The Messenger

The Carhartt Cutting facility in Madisonville celebrated a rather unique milestone on Thursday morning, going a full 16 years with no lost time accidents. In honor of the event, the facility was presented with the Governor’s Safety and Health Award, the seventh such award the company has earned during that time period.

"This is not about me, its about you," said Scott Harper with Carhartt Safety. "The company people, the supervisors and the union people, its been an effort by you not me. We can put any kind of procedures or policies in place, but if you don't buy into it, its not going to happen."

